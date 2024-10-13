Travis Kelce is Now Getting Offers to Become a Stripper, Thanks to his Acting Debut in New Show

Travis Kelce, star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has found himself bombarded with offers from strip clubs across the country after his character in FX’s horror show Grotesquerie revealed a surprising backstory—a former life as a male stripper. In his acting debut, Kelce’s character, Ed Laclan, a recovering addict-turned-nurse, spilled the beans to Detective Lois Tryon (played by Niecy Nash) about his past, describing how he once 'rocked a banana hammock' under the name “Big Peter and His Banana Splitter.”

This bizarre TV confession set social media ablaze, and soon after, real-life offers for Kelce to relive his character’s raunchy past began flooding in. As per the reports of Daily Mail, several male revues are curious to see Kelce channel his inner stripper, with some of the biggest names in adult entertainment throwing their hats into the ring. Las Vegas’ famous Thunder From Down Under and The Kings of Hustler are among the most famous names vying for his performance. Thunder From Down Under’s co-owner, Adam Steck, expressed, “I think the audience would go wild for a little NFL meets thunder magic!”

Travis Kelce's character in "Grotesquerie" used to be a stripper, leading to multiple male revues wanting him to make special appearances, including Thunder From Down Under, Kings of Hustler, and Chippendales. pic.twitter.com/0NiuEAMOgx — Gossip In 60 Mins (@GossipIn60Mins) October 5, 2024

Meanwhile, The Kings of Hustler’s general manager, Brittany Rose, quipped, “Travis Kelce can rock his banana hammock on our stage. I'm sure that all the Vegas Swifties will want to catch a glimpse of what Taylor is working with behind the scenes. You know he's given her a private show.” The reference to Swift comes as Kelce’s relationship with the pop star has already made ample amount of waves in both the entertainment and sports worlds.

I am so confused on what exactly is going on within Grotesquerie but I will say this hot priest and Kelce as Eddie Lachlan is… pic.twitter.com/d0OLVm4PXs — 🏳️‍🌈 KMG 🏳️‍🌈 (@Poetic_KT) October 4, 2024

Netizens were quick to share their thoughts about the same, as one user wrote, “Lol. Taylor must be laughing now.” Another user added, “This is so hilarious to me, but he is doing so well.” In agreement, one user added, “Damn the music. Now I'm wondering what Tays reaction to this.” Kelce’s co-stars were also impressed with his acting as one of his co-stars gushed, "Absolutely. He was an absolute genius in preparation and a wonderful, wonderful man."

As per the sources of E! News, Kelce’s acting debut in Grotesquerie has been a success, showcasing his versatility as a performer. He’s long expressed interest in branching out into television and film, and working with the acclaimed director Ryan Murphy has certainly solidified his future in Hollywood.

As such, Murphy weighed in and revealed, "The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it. I was thrilled about that…I love her, too…A star is a star is a star—and he's a star. He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honor." As if this was not enough, Murphy highlighted how hardworking Kelce was. He shared, "He knew everybody's lines. He had great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him."