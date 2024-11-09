Travis Kelce Brags About His Bedroom Secret With Taylor Swift in Wild Podcast: "I Will Personally..."

Travis Kelce dropped many secrets about his romantic life with his girlfriend Taylor Swift on an unexpected platform. During his appearance on his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Travis bragged about his life behind closed doors with Swift. All this happened when a middle-aged fan called in and spoke about the difficulties he was having in bed with his partner; to this, Travis responded, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's [like]."

According to US Weekly, Travis gushed about his Grammy-award-winning singer-girlfriend instead of really talking about the issue faced by the caller. Following this, Jason tried to help the caller by talking about the various stages of a romantic relationship. "Women like to be sought after," the Philadelphia Eagles NFL player said. Adding to it, Travis again dropped a banger detail and suggested, "Try role-play one night, you know, see if she's up for that." Jason also suggested the caller start by watching a movie of his wife's choice with her celebrity crush in it.

Encouraging the caller, the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player added, "Maybe try some candles, scatter some rose petals, and be a bit more romantic. Taking her to a nice restaurant is always a good move." According to Newsweek, the athlete added, "Beat her to the punch, let her know like, listen, baby, I'm trying." However, the player took it too far when he suggested the caller go and get some 'sex stuff' from Spencer's. Too much information indeed! Nevertheless, Travis was sporty enough to share his highs in their one-year-old relationship.

However, what's worth noting is that Travis isn't known to spill much about his relationship. Last year, when the celebrity couple was spotted together for the first time they remained tight-lipped about what was cooking. In another episode of the podcast with his brother, he thanked his Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash-Betts, according to TMZ Sports, for not revealing his personal stories to the public. For context, ever since Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie was telecasted, Nash-Betts confessed her phone never stopped ringing. The actor shared that she was asked to give a little intel about the celebrity pair for a long time along with questions about the show.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen on October 11, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: XNY/Getty Images)

However, she bluntly responded, "Get off that man's business!!" Thanking her during the podcast, Travis said, "I appreciate you always." He thanked Nash-Betts for always showing up and keeping everything about his life a secret. He added how she was aware of their relationship and how happy they were together. Well, suffice it to say that "Traylor," which is the ship name given to Swift and Travis by their fans, continues to stay strong as the famous pair often get spotted together out on a date.