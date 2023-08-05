Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Barker Gets Trolled for Showing a Messy Bedroom in New Video

Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker has come under fire once again for posting 'messy interiors' on her Tik Tok. In one of her latest singing videos on the viral sharing platform, the teen dressed in an all-black ensemble and chunky silver accessories lip-synced a rap song while revealing a 'filthy background.' As she panned the camera to shoot the video, fans caught a glimpse of the chaotic bedroom with clothes lying on the bed and shoes scattered on the floor. Calling it 'inappropriate' fans once again criticized the teen Barker for keeping her surroundings messy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

According to the US Sun, this is not the first time Alabama has received backlash for her 'inappropriate' posts, fans have earlier called out her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for allowing their daughter to pose in risqué clothes on social media. Last month, Alabama caused a stir by posing in a suggestive black leather cut-out face mask with matching gloves in the clip. The leather mask covered her entire face and neck with zips, she wore a matching colored leather halter top. Alabama posted it on her Instagram Story without a caption. Fans re-shared the post on Reddit and demanded that Travis and Kourtney take down her 'inappropriate' video. One Reddit fan wrote - "That just sickens me. How are her parents allowing this & not making her take this down? It's one thing if she was a grown-a** adult, but she's not. She's still a minor." Another second fan added - "Inappropriate for a 17-year-old. Travis and Kourt shouldn't be allowing this and def shouldn't be allowing it on insta." A third fan posted -"If this was any other kid CPS would be knocking on their door." A fourth Reddit fan remarked - "Kourtney needs to get her kids under control."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Monica Schipper

In June, Alabama posted another 'provocative' picture on Instagram wearing a brown mini-skirt with a brown top, a pair of leather boots, and an oversized leather jacket. She captioned the post: "Your girlfriend ran from the diamond tester cause they weren’t legitimate, I can’t relate." Her followers instantly called out the caption while some of them focused their comments on her 'suggestive' outfit. One fan commented: "17 years old and already dressing like she's 25-30. I hope her dad has plans for her to go to college and not have everything handed to her." "Alabama, you’re pretty, but stay young! Especially in this generation," a second fan wrote. A third fan stated -"The fact that her dad liked this post…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker)

Earlier in June, Alabama's mom, Shanna Moakler, had clapped back on haters and trolls while they tried to correct the teen's grammar. Alabama had shared photos of herself wearing a cut-out dress with a zip. "Tell me you proud of me," she had written in the caption. The Blink-182 drummer had commented - "I’m proud of you and I love you." Underneath, Shanna had commented - "Beautiful girl." One fan responded to Shanna's comment saying - "Can you please for the love of God, teach her some grammar?" Moakler clapped back saying - "You don't have to follow her."

