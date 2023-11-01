Travis Barker Reveals His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name and Due Date in a Podcast

In a recent episode of the One Life One Chance podcast with Toby Morse, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker spilled the beans about his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy, including the eagerly awaited details of their upcoming addition to the family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerod Harris

Also Read: Travis Barker Denies Speculations Of His Crush on Kim That Caused Her Feud with Kourtney Kardashian

During the podcast, Barker nonchalantly disclosed the name of their soon-to-arrive son, putting an end to swirling rumors. "Rocky Thirteen Barker," he confirmed, with host Toby Morse chiming in, "Such a hard name, man." The revelation sparked laughter as Barker humorously added, "I was like, he's going to come out of... my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups." The podcast also unveiled the anticipated due date for the Barker baby. As Barker shared, "Halloween," prompting disbelief and amusement from Morse. "C'mon dude," Morse responded, "You couldn't have planned that any better."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Barker, in good spirits, acknowledged the serendipity, adding, "I know. It's either Halloween or, like, the first week of November." The celebrity couple's excitement about their impending arrival was evident with another hint of the baby's name when they threw a Disneyland-themed baby shower. Netizens were in awe of the Barker family's lovely announcement. However, an apple tree drew the attention of the people from the carousel.

Travis Barker Reveals Name, Due Date of Baby Boy with Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian https://t.co/udQVCmum9b — People (@people) October 31, 2023

Also Read: Travis Barker Enjoys Late-Night Moshpit Session While Kourtney Kardashian Was All In 'Tears’

The sign accompanying the tree read, "Wishing Tree. The apple can be seen as a symbol of knowledge. Share your wishes and advice for Baby Barker!" The apple tree is symbolic of the Garden of Eden, which added a beautiful meaning to the Barker family's celebration. As people penned down their wishes for baby Barker, eagle-eyed fans were able to zoom in and read the future baby's name in the wishing tree, reports PEOPLE. The name Thirteen also holds significance for the Kardashian family, as he will be the thirteenth grandchild in the clan. Previously, Khloe Kardashian, sister of Kourtney, had also expressed that the number 13 was a lucky number for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Travis Barker Gets Wax ‘Clone’ at Madame Tussauds, and Its Resemblance to Him is Unbelievably Real

The Blink-89 artist and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared over the podcast how the two plan to raise their upcoming child together. Barker's revelation of the baby's name and due date has left fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Rocky Thirteen Barker this Halloween or early November. As the Barker family prepares for the next chapter, the public can't help but share in the excitement, offering their well-wishes and advice on the symbolic wishing tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Meanwhile, Barker has started a new business venture. Recently, he introduced a line of his temporary tattoo designs in collaboration with the widely-used Inkbox company. As reported by The US Sun, the drummer promoted his new Inkbox tattoo collection with an Instagram video post. He exposed many tattoos on his upper body and scalp. The models in the clip were all sporting temporary tattoos from a range that Travis created for Inkbox. He captioned the post, "After decades of getting tattooed, I finally designed my tattoo collection with @inkbox. Art by @chueyquintanar #bondedbyink."

More from Inquisitr

Travis Barker Has Made a New Professional Announcement Merely Days Before Kourtney’s Due Date

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Hit Back at Critics With Sass for Khloe Kardashian Comparison