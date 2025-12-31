Transgender school shooter Audrey Hale left behind a paper trail as disturbing as the massacre itself — racist, hateful writings that make clear the Covenant School attack was not a snap decision, but a calculated crime fueled by grievance, obsession, and a desire to target the most vulnerable. Newly released documents show Hale weighing mass murder like a strategic choice, spewing racial resentment, and openly discussing how killing children would deliver what she described as “maximum impact.”

Audrey Hale, a woman who identified as male, was 28 years old when she stormed into the Nashville Covenant School on March 27, 2023, armed with a 9mm carbine. The transgender school shooter murdered three children and three adults before Nashville police confronted and killed her within roughly 15 minutes of the first shots being fired.

Notebook Released By FBI Belonging To Transgender Covenant School Shooter Audrey Hale Confirms It Was A TARGETED Attack on White Christians. The notebook contains a list of schools breaking down advantages and disadvantages of each. COVENANT:

– "Predominantly white school…

href=”https://www.inquisitr.com/profile/transgender”>transgender school shooter Audrey Hale expose a fixation on violence years before the 2023 attack that left six people dead at the Nashville Christian elementary school. Hale’s writings drip with contempt for religion and society, framing victims as symbols to be punished rather than human beings.

The language of the transgender school shooter is cold, intentional, and deeply unsettling. Years before the bloodshed, Audrey Hale was already weighing specific targets with chilling precision. In entries believed to date back to around 2021, Hale revealed she ultimately settled on the Nashville Covenant School after listing what she called its “advantages,” noting it was a predominantly white school and adding the venomous aside that it appealed to her because of “white people I hate.”

The transgender school shooter also emphasized that the school was Christian, underlining for emphasis that she “hates religion,” and pointed out that she was familiar with the building’s layout after attending the school from kindergarten through fourth grade — a detail that underscores how deliberately the target was chosen.

Those same writings by Audrey Hale show the extent of transgender school shooter’s racial calculus. Before finalizing the Nashville Covenant School, she considered attacking I.T. Creswell Middle School, an institution she attended from fifth through eighth grade and labeled her “1st choice” for a planned massacre. Among the listed “disadvantages,” however, Hale wrote, “[Predominantly] black school (black people I love),” revealing that race — not conscience — factored into whether children would live or die.

The documents also include a handwritten “pros and cons” list penned by the transgender school shooter weighing whether to carry out the attack at all. Under “pros,” Hale cited attention, revenge, and notoriety, writing that the violence would finally make others “remember my name.” The “cons” were brief and dismissive, acknowledging death but brushing it off as inevitable and “worth it” if the attack succeeded in shocking the nation.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. The Trump FBI just released bombshell docs hidden by the Biden admin proving the TRANSGENDER Covenant Christian school shooter Audrey Hale *specifically* targeted WHITE PEOPLE. Transgender and anti-white violence is REAL. They didn't want this getting out.

Audrey Hale’s writings further reveal calculated targeting of age groups. In one note, the transgender school shooter described younger children as “easier” victims who would generate “the biggest reaction.” Another entry suggested avoiding older students who might resist, underscoring a focus on vulnerability rather than randomness. For parents, those lines confirm their worst fears — that children were selected precisely because they could not fight back.

The transgender school shooter’s racist resentment runs throughout the material. Audrey Hale ranted about white Americans and Christianity, mocking what she described as a system that protects those she despised. In multiple passages, she reduced victims to symbols, stripping them of humanity in service of revenge. Another note sneered at the idea that a Christian school would be prepared to defend itself, referring to it as a “soft target.”

In the end, the transgender shooter’s own words tell the story. They reveal a person consumed by resentment and racism, methodically weighing who to kill and where, and determined to commit mass murder for attention and revenge. The documents written by Audrey Hale stand as a grim record of intent — and a stark reminder of the deadly consequences when violent ideation is ignored.