A video of a transgender gymgoer at a Concord, California Planet Fitness has now exploded across social media sparked outrage and intense debate after the transgender member was allegedly caught ma……..ng in the women’s bathroom.

The transgender gymgoer ma……..ng incident allegedly originally occurred in May at the California Planet Fitness just outside San Francisco, but it has gone viral this weekend after gym member Grace Hutson reposted her footage on TikTok, reigniting a firestorm over bathroom safety and gender-identity policies in public facilities. The California Planet Fitness clip appears to show a shadowy figure inside a stall in the women’s bathroom, prompting Hutson to alert staff before her boyfriend eventually confronted the transgender gymgoer.

⚠️GRAPHIC⚠️ Man pretending to be a woman caught m*sturbating in the women’s bathroom with women present “I’m allowed to be in here… I’m a transgender.” https://t.co/gBdrwePPGd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2026

Grace Hutson, who was using the restroom at the time, said she was taken aback by seeing a transgender gymgoer engaged in the ma……..ng. In her reposted video she said, “At the end of the day, whether you’re transgender or not, you should not be doing that in the women’s bathroom,” adding that she immediately felt unsafe and uncomfortable.

California Planet Fitness gym employees, Grace Hutson claims, were uncertain how to handle the unfolding situation with the alleged transgender gymgoer ma……..ng in the women’s locker room when she first raised the alarm. “They didn’t know what to do,” she said, describing staff as hesitating before her boyfriend stepped in to confront the person inside the stall. Hutson later said she regretted not calling the police at the time, fearing backlash and accusations of discrimination. “I thought about it, but I was like there’s no way anything is gonna come of this. People are just gonna say I’m transphobic,” she said.

The now viral TikTok video and Hutson’s recounting of events have triggered a wave of reactions nationwide, as critics of gender-neutral bathroom policies seized on the story to argue that allowing individuals to use facilities matching their self-identified gender opens the door to exploitation and threatens women’s privacy and safety.

Grammy-nominated singer Tish Hyman, who became known for her own confrontation at a Los Angeles gym locker room last year, weighed in on the California Planet Fitness controversy in a social media post. “Women and girls deserve truth, safety, and protection — not confusion, not denial, not lies dressed up as compassion,” Hyman wrote, framing the issue as a matter of common-sense boundaries in shared spaces.

The girl who filmed the video of a man m*sturbating in the women’s bathroom in Planet Fitness says the workers did nothing… Planet Fitness’ policies allow men to invade the women’s locker rooms Planet Fitness isn’t safe for women.https://t.co/M9MreZwDYF https://t.co/hGBR39OFTU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2026



Hyman, who has been outspoken against transgender women accessing women’s changing areas, emphasized that she views the situation not as an attack on transgender people but as a call to uphold clear, sex-based spaces for privacy. Her comments touched off heated responses from both supporters and critics alike.

The California Planet Fitness has not issued a formal response to repeated media inquiries about the viral video allegedly a transgender gym member ma……..ng in the ladies room or Grace Hutson’s claims. The gym chain’s long-standing policy allows members to use facilities that correspond to their self-reported gender identity, a policy that has drawn both praise and protest in recent years as questions of inclusivity clash with concerns over safety in private spaces.

The California Planet Fitness transgender incident has only heightened that debate, with some commentators saying it highlights a need for clearer guidelines and stronger enforcement of codes of conduct inside bathrooms and locker rooms. Others argue the video has been misinterpreted or taken out of context, urging restraint before drawing broad conclusions about gender identity policies.

Regardless of where one stands on the transgender issue, the viral replay of this California Planet Fitness gym ma……..ng locker room alleged incident has thrust an already contentious national debate back into the spotlight, forcing fitness facilities and lawmakers to reckon with how best to balance safety and privacy in shared public spaces.