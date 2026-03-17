Trans Woman Jailed for Stalking The Surgeon Who Performed Her Gender Reassignment Surgery

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues, suicide and domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Vivienne Taylor, a trans woman, was found guilty of stalking the surgeon who performed her gender reassignment surgery. According to The Daily Mail UK, Taylor was found guilty by an Isleworth Crown Court of stalking and threatening a urology surgeon, Dr Tina Rashid.

Judge Giles Curtis-Raleigh, who sentenced Taylor, ordered her to pay £187 for the victim surcharge. It is essentially a mandatory payment for convicted criminals to pay in the UK. Additionally, for Dr Rashid’s safety, an indefinite restraining order was also issued post-release.

Taylor had reportedly stalked and sent threatening messages to Rashid between September 2024 and November 2025. The case truly began shortly after Taylor’s gender reassignment surgery in Putney, London, in 2021.

A 28-year-old trans woman named Vivienne Taylor admitted to stalking surgeon Tina Rashid, who performed her gender reassignment surgery in London. A prosecutor said that although Taylor was discharged from the hospital, she later came back with what were believed to be… pic.twitter.com/9m0qzDXjjM — Hot Takes Nobody Asked For (@HotTakesNobody) November 11, 2025

Taylor would often visit her doctor for many reasons. She first baked the surgeon a cake for the surgery’s success. But later visited the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital because of “self-inflicted complications.” She demanded to be treated by Dr. Rashid, who specializes in trans surgeries for women. Taylor also threatened the hospital with suicide if she wasn’t going to be treated by Dr. Rashid.

Later, hospital authorities discovered many pictures of the surgeon on Taylor’s phone which sparked concern. This prompted them to issue a stern warning against Taylor and banned her from visiting Rashid. According to GB News, Taylor had left London due to mental health reasons and because of alleged domestic abuse. She maintained no contact with the surgeon during that time. However, it was short-lived.

Taylor had reportedly resumed contact sometime in 2025 and attempted to reach out to the doctor over LinkedIn and her personal email. Usually, she’d often request the surgeon to “catch up” and “bombard” her with messages. This reportedly transitioned to threats via email towards the surgeon and her family.

A few of the emails were read aloud during the court hearing at Isleworth Crown Court. In one of the emails, Taylor wrote, “I am going to batter both of you… and make you suffer.” Similarly, she also threatened Dr. Rashid’s partner, claiming she would harm her loved one.

Trans woman jailed after stalking surgeon who carried out procedurehttps://t.co/qQ6GrRHXe4 — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 14, 2026

In the victim statement, Dr. Rashid described her experience while being stalked by her former patient. The surgeon recalled being extremely cautious whenever she traveled, ensuring she wasn’t being watched. She even resorted to sometimes wearing disguises like hoodies or caps to avoid recognition from Taylor.

If she worked late, Dr. Rashid would reportedly spend £60 for an Uber to get home safely. As a result of being stalked and threatened, the surgeon now suffers with anxiety on “most nights” and self-doubt during surgeries.

Dr. Rashid also feared for the lives of her children, hoping no harm would befall them. Judge Curtis-Raleigh considered the victim’s statements and said, “Dr. Rashid has clearly been affected. In my judgement, in every aspect of her life.”

Addressing Taylor’s actions, the judge added, “She suffered in very real terms… that is the real affect of your harm.” The trans woman is currently serving time in prison for her crime and will be released after serving the assigned time.