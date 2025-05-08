Tragic Reason Why Pamela Anderson Didn’t Wear Makeup at Met Gala 2025

Pamela Anderson has left watchers in awe again as she ditched makeup to walk the Met Gala carpet. On the other hand, Internet users questioned the star’s decision to turn up to the event bare-faced. Read more to find out the why the actress decides to ditch a full glam face for public appearances.

Pamela Anderson stunned on the Met Gala carpet in a Tory Burch gown. The dress featured long sleeves and a wide neck. The entire gown was embellished with crystals of various colors. The actress’s look was completed with jewelry from Pandora.

The star sported her new haircut during her appearance, which featured baby bangs and a bob. One detail that confused spectators was why the star sported barely any makeup on her face during the highly glamorous event.

Anderson decided to ditch makeup for a bare face for the first time during last year’s Paris Fashion Week. The former model shocked people, making them question her reason for attending a fashion show without makeup. Netizens started wondering the same after her Met Gala appearance.

“What happened to the Baywatch beauty?” one netizen took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to question after seeing Anderson bare-faced. Another added, “yah I think this is more than time. People say that is Pamela Anderson but that woman doesn’t look like her.”

Several fans also jumped in to defend the actress for her decision. “She stopped giving a s—t what other people think and started living life for herself,” one user wrote. Another spoke in her favour, noting that she looked great. “Tell me how many 57 year olds look better,” the same user added.

In the video “Get Ready with Pamela Anderson” she shares her brave choice to go makeup free for paris fashion week and how she pulled off all her stunning looks without a stylist pic.twitter.com/bvrtbyA9kU — ❦ (@theitcouture) October 8, 2023

Pamela has spoken about the personal reason that made her stop wearing makeup in an old interview. While talking to Elle Magazine, the star revealed how her friend’s death was what prompted her to make the decision.

Alexis Vogel, who was Anderson’s makeup artist and friend, lost her life to breast cancer in 2019. The actress shared how Vogel was “the best.” Pamela added, “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Pamela Anderson and her heavenly friend Alexis Vogel, circa 2003. Alexis was Pam’s makeup artist, she began working with her shortly after her third Playboy cover. Unfortunately, Alexis passed away in 2019. Her absence is one of the many reasons Pamela stopped wearing makeup. pic.twitter.com/l9PMofgV5F — 𝓡 𝜗𝜚🪽 (@p0ssiblypam) January 17, 2025

She also explained how leaving her famous glam look behind was “freeing and fun,” while noting that it felt like an act of rebellion. The Baywatch actress noted how people were doing “big makeup looks,” which made her want to “go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.” The 57-year-old also shared her experience of getting “older.”

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older,” Pamela noted. She recalled how she found herself laughing at her own reflection in the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’” In the interview, she went on to note how much of a “journey” it has been.

Pamela Anderson’s rare pic with her make-artist and friend, Alex Vogel.

Pamela Anderson looks stunning even without makeup.