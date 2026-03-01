How the Tragic Life of Rosemary Kennedy Was Made Worse by an Unverified Medical Procedure

Children of influential and reputable families, like the Kennedys, often suffer under the pressure of fame. In many cases, these children are barred from enjoying simple childhood activities and have to consistently work on being their best selves.

In fear of tarnished reputations and public humiliations, these families put extra pressure on their children. Something similar happened in the Kennedy household too.

Given how influential the Kennedys were and still are, it is only natural that the children of the family had to grow up following certain rules. However, one of the children, Rosemary Kennedy, was not only overshadowed by her brother’s fame but also suffered since her childhood because she was labelled a “problem child.” Though most of her problems were none of her fault.

Rosemary, the third child of Joseph and Rose Kennedy, suffered a birth complication generally known as hypoxic-ischemic injury. The condition hampers oxygen supply to the brain and can lead to behavioral issues and developmental delays, both of which she experienced.

Another theory suggests that Rosemary suffered from congenital hyperbilirubinemia, a genetic disorder that raises the levels of bilirubin in the blood and causes jaundice. This condition can eventually result in brain damage, which some believed may have been the case.

While she appeared to be fine and healthy at birth, her problems became evident as she grew older. She had difficulty learning language and also suffered from sudden outbursts, which naturally worried her parents as they looked for solutions.

She was sent to schools for children with special needs and developmental issues. However, her behavior remained a challenge there as well, and she was unable to stay at a single school for long.

Rosemary’s parents also consulted doctors and experts to help with her condition. Unfortunately, medical science was not as developed then as it is now, and awareness of her condition was limited. As a result, they encountered varied opinions and treatment approaches, none of which worked.

While some doctors believed her issues were severe enough to require institutionalization, others thought she could improve with a more disciplined lifestyle. When nothing worked and Rosemary’s condition continued to worsen, her father, Joseph Kennedy, saw it as his own failure.

This made him increasingly frustrated with her, which ultimately led him to decide to have her undergo a lobotomy. Lobotomy has long been a highly controversial procedure. It was believed that cutting the connection between the frontal lobe and other parts of the brain could fix issues like Rosemary’s. Despite limited scientific support, it was used to treat schizophrenia, intellectual disability and depression.

The lobotomy changed Rosemary’s life for the worse. She was unable to work after the procedure, and her cognitive abilities were severely impacted. Rosemary was ultimately sent to St. Coletta’s, an institution in Wisconsin, where she spent 60 years of her life.

Fearing the family name would be affected, Rosemary’s condition was kept mostly under wraps. The Kennedy family also did not publicly acknowledge the lobotomy until the 1970s. Rosemary’s case highlights the pressure associated with carrying a prominent family name, particularly when reputation is placed above a child’s well-being.