TRAGIC END! Travel Influencer Falls 65ft to Her Death While Climbing ‘Notorious’ Mountain—Here’s What Happened

Another innocent life succumbed to miserable death! A 28-year-old travel influencer named Maria Eftimova died on February 22 after falling off a 65-foot-dangerous mountain. The influencer was scaling Tryfan Mountain in Snowdonia, North Wales, when the fatal incident occurred. The Bulgarian native’s heel reportedly slipped as she tried to reach the mountain’s edge and position herself at the tip.

Influencer Maria suffered severe head injuries and a horrible skull fracture after falling off from a considerable distance. Maria was an experienced mountaineer who recently completed an ice-climbing course in Norway. She was active about her experiences on Instagram, often posted pictures, and kept her fans updated.

It was the nearby people who found Eftimova’s body, and a member of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organization performed CPR. The rescue team spoke to E! News and told them. Alas, the bleeding from the severe wounds led to her death.

Moreover, Tryfan Mountain, whose summit features the famous Adam and Eve rock, is a difficult climb owing to its structure and height. It has been the spot for several accidents in the past.

Maria Eftimova’s best friend Megan Griffiths told the BBC, “Not only adventurous and free-spirited but also incredibly kind, intelligent, and selfless.” Her best friend also added that influencer Maria was an engineering student and studied the course at the University of Salford. She was crazy for extreme sports and had big dreams to achieve.

Another friend, Victoria Critchley, mourned her death and described her as an adventurous person with a passion for living life to the fullest. Critchley also mentioned that her mourning family, who’s back in Sofia, Bulgaria, has to deal with the financial burden and challenges of transporting her body back to give her the farewell she deserves.

The news of Maria was the second person to die from an accident at Eryri National Park within the past 10 days. Before this, on February 16, the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organization reported that a walker fell from around 32 feet while hiking Glyder Fach. The woman succumbed to death, but her partner, who was also there with her, suffered minor head and wrist injuries and is currently recovering.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the presence of social media has changed the landscape of sports, with influencers collaborating with brands to make the sport reach broad masses as well as connect within niche base communities, which they develop by building a community through online followers and producing engaging content that promotes fitness, mental well being and self-awareness.

While the concept seems all rosy from the outside, it also comes with a lot of risk. These influencers push themselves to dangerous limits for content and push themselves to perform difficult stunts, which can lead to fatal consequences.

Sadly, the pursuit of views, sponsorship, big brand deals, and popularity has outshined the need for safety, which should be the utmost priority for any individual attempting outdoor sports. This thought brings us to only one question: Are we living more in the “reel life than real”? It’s time to think!