Town Hall Disaster: Republican Bolts Out Back Door as Crowd Mocks Him

A raucous town hall turned into a political faceplant for Rep. Barry Moore on Wednesday night, as the Alabama Republican was laughed at, heckled, and ultimately ducked out a back exit after repeated attempts to defend President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The tense meeting, held in the deep-red Gulf Coast city of Daphne, was captured in a roughly 40-minute video posted by the local advocacy group Indivisible Baldwin County and shows Moore struggling to get through answers as the crowd roared back.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Republican Barry Moore was just asked at his townhall who pays for Donald Trump’s tariffs. Moore was left speechless after being called out. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/8Ba8GbHIK6 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) August 28, 2025

From the jump, audience members peppered Moore with questions about Medicaid cuts, rural hospital closures, tariffs, immigration crackdowns, abortion bans, and even the deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., topics that have dogged Republicans during the August recess. Moore tried to steady the room, but his replies were met with open laughter and interruptions, a scene echoed by outlets that reviewed the video.

One exchange lit the fuse. A woman pressed Moore on constitutional rights: “Why are people not getting due process? Why are immigrants not getting due process?” Moore answered, “So, due process for a citizen and a non-citizen are different things.” The room erupted with jeers and shouts of “false,” drowning him out as he kept talking into the mic. Moments later, Moore conferred with an aide, surrendered the microphone, and headed for the exit amid chants of “shame.”

Moore did not deliver closing remarks before slipping out. The scene, described by attendees and visible in the Indivisible video, capped a night where even a softball prompt backfired. Asked to list Trump’s “most meaningful” accomplishment, Moore pointed to border security, which drew more laughter, jeers, and a chant of “Next question.” He was also accused of lying when he suggested Medicaid cuts would only hit undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore faced a hostile crowd Wednesday night at Daphne City Hall, drawing boos and cries of “shame!” as he defended President Donald Trump’s agenda and his own record. pic.twitter.com/pVvf3fNHxT — AL.com (@aldotcom) August 28, 2025

By Thursday, Moore was on cleanup duty. In an interview with Alabama radio host Dale Jackson, he denied making a tactical retreat, saying he left “like any other event,” insisted he was calm, and blamed disruptions on “the same bad actors” who, he claimed, have tried to hijack prior appearances. He added that he “doesn’t mind facing the heat head on,” but argued the forum spiraled beyond meaningful debate.

The congressman’s political stakes are not small. First elected in 2020, Moore is now running for Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s seat as Tuberville mounts a gubernatorial bid, which means every retail-politics moment will be scrutinized. This one will not be filed under wins.

Moore didn’t offer concluding remarks or bid good night to the rowdy crowd as they chanted “Shame!” during his exit. https://t.co/qL9WArTnTh pic.twitter.com/HAmS8KpPmv — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 29, 2025

Nor is Moore alone. Since Trump returned to the White House in January, Republicans have struggled to sell the party line in rowdy, in-person forums. In Ohio, Rep. Warren Davidson was booed through a hostile town hall as constituents challenged his defenses of Trump-backed policies. In Missouri, Rep.

Mark Alford’s meeting devolved into viral moments as voters told him to denounce Trump’s “lies” and to get his head “out of Trump’s a—.” The pattern is clear, and the clips are everywhere. In Georgia, Rep. Rich McCormick faced heckling tied to economic cuts and tech policy as frustrated voters vented.