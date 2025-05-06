Torque Necklaces Are Back—And Celebrities Like Dakota Johnson and Elle Fanning Are Leading the Revival

Several celebrities are reviving this simple old piece of jewelry, making it a statement piece on the red carpet. We are talking about Torque Necklaces. Studded with diamonds or made from precious metals, they look stunning. Dakota Johnson, and Mikey Madison were spotted wearing these from brands like Gucci, and Tiffany & Co.

This high-end jewelry piece sits close to the neck in a choker shape. It has a rigid structure and does not flow with movement. The word torque means to twist. In several of these necklaces, it’s seen that the metal is twisted to form a rigid structure or has a thick, solid structure with studs. It can be open from the front or closed at the back, depending upon the design.

One example of Panthère de Cartier torque’s open design is what Elle Fanning wore in yellow gold. Another popular twist was from the Anora fame actress, Mikey Madison, who wore a beautiful torque choker with her golden dress at Oscars.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson styled it with a casual outfit to appear on the Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show. The necklace was the center of her outfit with a 65-carat diamond. We can see that these necklaces are for a minimal approach. They don’t have too many chains and pendants hanging around. They follow a simple, rigid structure that focuses on the design.

It has its roots in the Neolithic and Classical jewelry collection. Moreover, it screams a Greek design resemblance that can often be inspired by the Achaemenid Empire. Many celebs are seen styling these with off-shoulder gowns or layering them under a blazer. These designs are versatile and can fit different styles and approaches.

Torque necklaces also come with granulation and filigree work that adds to the charm. Moreover, they take this from the Viking and Celtic culture, where the designs were simple and heavy, depending on that time’s craftsmanship. Egyptian culture also has jewelry such as collars with flower designs or calligraphy. So the revival of torque necklaces is classy and royal at the same time.

They are a part of Gucci and Hermes runway shows, inspiring many fashion movements. If you wish to experiment with torque necklaces, go for solid silver or gold-plated ones with a pearl or gemstone hanging in the middle. It’ll help you make a statement while not wearing too much jewelry.

For instance, Tabayer offers custom pieces from its Opera Collection. They have included gemstones like citrine, brown diamonds, and jasper in the necklaces. They say it adds to the historical relevance and makes the design contemporary.

Another notable design is from Pomellato, which has a diamond choker with a sleek and flexible design that opens in the back. There is so much experimentation from the UK-based jeweller Laura Vann, who uses vermeil and carré-cut gemstones to make them elegant.