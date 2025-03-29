Top US General David Baldwin Slams Putin’s ‘Illegal’ Strategies—Could It Trigger World War?

The war between Russia and Ukraine does not seem fair due to several reasons. There are certain United Nations Violations and failures to justify self-defense claims. Moreover, it appears to be a crime of aggression similar to wars we have seen in the past. Is World War III impending when two leaders make the wrong moves?

US General David Baldwin draws parallels between World War II and Putin’s attack on Ukraine. He calls it “wildly illegal and unprecedented.” Even the US is supporting Putin and accusing Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being ungrateful.

We’re all aware of the White House meeting of Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump left no crumbs when speaking to Zelensky how they are risking World War three and refusing to compromise in this situation.

.@VP: “Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”@POTUS: “You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards … You’re… pic.twitter.com/iTYyAmfuCJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

Zelensky was cornered and could not put his point across. Trump even said that Zelensky has his chance to speak and now he should consider giving up and listening to world leaders for the best.

The unfair terms for Ukraine make us ponder how terror is playing a huge role in dictating the outcome of the war. While the power is mostly with Russia, backed by the US, Ukraine cannot stand on its own.

Even the power here is transactional from one leader to another. And the US always finds a way to intervene in wars across the globe, as seen during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Major General David Baldwin draws the World War II comparison as both situations are built on terror.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine,… pic.twitter.com/kwrfbaQw4d — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 7, 2025

As there are always two sides to the coin, those who defend the war don’t see how it impacts the world. Considering how easy it is for US defense secretary Pete Hegseth to decide to bomb and call Europe a freeloader when America decides to help other nations. This was leaked in a Signal chat when a journalist was added to the chat with Trump’s administrators. Everything is strategic when it comes to the administration! Even while bombing, their goal was not to let oil prices rise but also cause an impact.

In the past, when the US intervened and invaded Afghanistan, their agenda was to take on the Taliban. What started as one campaign quickly turned into a full-blown invasion to topple Saddam Hussein’s reign. One thing that always comes out of these wars and invasions is trillions down the drain.

Most voters are no longer interested in their money being used to fund wars. Balwin says that the US being a giant power, should instead focus on promoting peace and prosperity. In an interview, Baldwin also states positively, “There is gonna be a lot of rhetoric in the next couple of years about all of this stuff, but what I tell my friends in Ukraine is that the American people remain committed to our role in the world, despite what we’ve done recently at the ballot box and what some of our politicians are saying.” So, we can say all hope isn’t lost yet.