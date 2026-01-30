Top Surgeons Warn Kris Jenner’s Hand Surgery Could End in Disability or Worse

Kris Jenner is renowned as the momager of The Kardashians, which was previously known as Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Apart from her fun and quirky personality, the momager has also been the talk of the town for her cosmetic enhancements. Jenner has admitted to getting Botox, fillers, and a facelift over the years.

However, the next part to be cosmetically enhanced has top surgeons reeling with concern. Experts speaking to The Daily Mail UK shared their thoughts on Jenner’s risky surgery to tighten the skin on her hands.

Kris Jenner jokes that her nose is “probably the only thing on my face that’s real” following facelift. pic.twitter.com/TaqtWz1h4H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2025

Lately, the momager has been sporting chic gloves at red carpet events. Many online sleuths speculate that it is an attempt to hide her allegedly wrinkled hands, mainly because hands are often said to reveal age, no matter how flawless her face appears at 70.

Recently, Jenner has been flaunting her $100,000 facelift on Instagram and in public. However, her glove-free appearances have sparked further speculation about a highly risky hand-lift procedure. The surgery is typically performed to tighten the skin on the hands, making them appear smoother and more youthful.

Board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz shared the dangers of undergoing such a risky surgical procedure. The expert explained that the hand is one of the most difficult areas for cosmetic enhancement surgery.

That is because it contains vital nerves, blood vessels, and tendons that enable proper function. Dr. Diaz said, “Any damage can result in severe disability.” Disability is not the only concern associated with the procedure.

The surgeon highlighted potential complications, saying, “Permanent numbness of the fingers, inability to bend or move the fingers, and even tissue death are possible.” In extreme cases, the patient could lose functional use of their hands.

Kris Jenner’s new makeover vs her hands. pic.twitter.com/qEKPDWYOwU — Nuclear Caudillo🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@CaudilloNuclear) December 4, 2025

Another expert explained the risks of undergoing plastic surgery at her age and pointed out complications similar to those raised by Dr. Diaz. New York City dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ariel Ostad said the risks in Jenner’s case were “more pronounced” due to her age.

He cited additional concerns beyond those mentioned by Dr. Diaz, saying, “In older patients, concerns include delayed wound healing, increased risk of infection, prolonged swelling, scarring, changes in skin sensation, and vascular complications.”

this is the reason why 70 year old Kris Jenner always wears gloves 💀 pic.twitter.com/6yOjwS7Ge6 — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) December 16, 2025

Whether or not Jenner would go ahead with such a risky surgery remains to be seen. For now, neither she nor her team has commented on undergoing the hand surgery. Jenner’s hands have been in the spotlight lately, with many pointing out the wrinkles.

Netizens on X flooded the social media platform with their observations. One user wrote, “The hands and neck never lie.” Another said, “I’m surprised they haven’t figured out a way to ‘fix’ hands yet.” A third one added, “She’s wearing gloves everywhere from here on out.”

Many others scrutinized the momager’s hands. Jenner is aware of the scrutiny. However, she continues to be her bold self, just like her daughters, who have also been in the spotlight for plastic surgery over the years.