Eric Geressy, an Iraq War veteran and Pete Hegseth’s mentor, has allegedly been reading books about ‘Asian wife sharing’ on Goodreads. To make things murkier, these stories also feature transgender ‘l***boys’.

Geressy, who was appointed Senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense for strategy earlier this year, was apparently using his email account to access these NSFW titles. According to reporter Dan Friendman, he accessed titles such as ‘Asian Wife Went With Her Dad’s Friend: A Cu–old Story’ and ‘Thai Wife Sharing And Watching: 10 Different Stories’.

The reporter further added that Geressy’s reading habits are troublesome in light of his past relationships with foreign women. He said that the Pentagon could view his extramarital affairs, especially with foreign nationals, as potential threat to security, as he holds a sensitive position in the Trump administration.

However, Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell defended Geressy and emphasized that he has been ‘vetted numerous times’.

“This is a garbage story made up of false allegations, decades-old claims that proved untrue, and disgusting innuendo aimed at smearing a man who was awarded the Army’s second-highest military honor for extraordinary heroism in combat,” he told the Daily Beast.

Friedman then approached the Pentagon for comment. That’s when the reporting took an unusual turn. A day after he submitted his questions to the Department of Defense, he was approached by MAGA figure Jack Posobiec. The Pizzagate conspiracy theorist asked the reporter if he had ‘objectified’ women or indulged in misconduct in the past

Friedman then wrote that Posobiec and the Pentagon denied communicating with each other. However, Posobiec gave him the same deadline as he had given the Pentagon and Geressy. The reporter later called this an ‘apparent threat’.

Friedman also added that one of Posobiec’s sources may have been a woman with whom the journalist once had an ‘amicable affair’ over a decade ago. Posobiec, meanwhile, posted what he called a cease and desist order from Friedman’s personal attorney.

It stated that ‘publishing false and defamatory statements about Mr. Friedman will result in litigation’

The Trump administration has already received a great deal of flak from its detractors over ICE raids and the use of the military to attack boats allegedly containing drugs. The controversy surrounding Geressy is just going to add fuel to the fire.