Top Kristi Noem Aide Corey Lewandowski May Have Broken FAA Cockpit Rules Before Firing Pilot Over Blanket

A controversy sparked after it was reported that Corey Lewandowski, Kristi Noem‘s alleged secret lover, fired a pilot for forgetting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary’s blanket in another flight. According to two sources familiar with the incident, the U.S. homeland security aide entered the cockpit of a government jet uninvited during a flight in 2025.

Lewandowski was scheduled to travel with Noem in an aircraft, but the pair had to switch planes at the last minute due to a maintenance issue. A blanket belonging to Noem was left on the first plane. Lewandowski allegedly fired the pilot after finding out that the blanket had not been transferred to the second aircraft.

The sources provided new details regarding the incident that suggest that Lewandowski might have violated the safety guidelines set out by the U.S. Coast Guard, which was in charge of operating the flight.

just to highlight Top U.S. homeland security aide Corey Lewandowski entered the cockpit of a government jet uninvited Corey Lewandowski

entered the cockpit

of a government jet

uninvited https://t.co/MoOCD1CD4d — Max Vox (fka Duke Zero) (@DukeZer0) February 23, 2026

One source with knowledge said that Lewandowski entered the cockpit of the aircraft before the plane had reached 10,000 feet. A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation strictly prohibits airline pilots and staff from participating in non-essential activities in the cockpit before the plane reaches at least 10,000 feet.

In addition, the FAA rule, which got stricter following the 9/11 incident, also limits cockpit access while prohibiting interference in aircraft crew duties. According to the source, Lewandowski entered the cockpit when the seatbelt sign was still on.

Civil aircraft operators could face thousands of dollars in fines for violating FAA rules, while pilots could also face hefty fines and even termination for failing to abide by any regulation set by the administration.

While the U.S. Coast Guard is not legally bound to follow the FAA rules, there’s still a similar policy at play. “No person shall engage in any conversation or activity that could distract or interfere with a flight crewmember properly conducting their assigned duties during critical phases of flight,” the policy spelled out in a 2021 operations manual.

Corey Lewandowski fired Coast Guard pilot for leaving Noem’s blanket on plane: report https://t.co/xcaMrReOad pic.twitter.com/mnAKKGboRQ — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2026

While there is no official penalty for violation of this rule, it guarantees handling through internal disciplinary processes. In response to a request for a comment, Lewandowski dismissed the sources. In a text statement, he told Reuters, “There was never a conversation in the cockpit when the flight was taking off.”

However, he refrained from mentioning whether he entered the cockpit when the flight was still below 10,000 feet.

The Foundation for Aviation Safety officer Randy Klatt has emphasized that the initial 10,000-foot climb is a crucial moment for flight operations. “This is a vulnerable situation for any aircraft. You don’t have the altitude to spare, or trade for airspeed if needed,” Klatt said.