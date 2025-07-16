Too Sweaty at the Airport? TSA Might Pull You Aside for Extra Screening

A TSA spokesperson has revealed that excessive sweating may set off security check alarms. Excessive sweat may change the density of your clothes that can set off the alarms. If you’re someone who sweats too much, this may make your travel day more time consuming for you.

The additional checks will lead to delays in security and then in boarding the flight. If the alarm is set off by the sweaty clothing, TSA agents will have to pat-down to assess you. Since sweat adds added moisture to the clothes, the alarm may detect something abnormal, as per CNN. The TSA will have to ensure there is no threat and just some harmless sweat.

This is just a precautionary announcement for people who sweat a lot, and still may not cause too many delays. TSA has also let go off the shoes-off policy so that will also prevent further delays; help save some time.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that travelers at domestic airports will be allowed to have shoes on and go through the security checkpoints without taking them off. This will enhance the travel experience and not disrupt their security check. Using modern technology to check has removed the need to take off shoes.

Passenger flagged by TSA after ‘swamp crotch’ sets off alarm — and it’s happening to others, too https://t.co/zEkdijrU8F pic.twitter.com/WACLP04FLa — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2025

This will eventually decrease the wait time in lines that people take at the TSA checkpoints. Noem added their cutting-edge technology has a multi-layer security approach. so they are confident they will be able to maintain security standards despite removing the shoes-off rule. In some cases, if the alarm goes off the passengers may still be asked to take off the shoes.

Passengers are relieved hearing this new update but this one with excessive sweat causing an issue may not make passengers happy. Sweat is something that no one can control, maybe a change of clothes or using anti-perspirant may help.

Earlier, those who had TSA Pre-Check approval were able to keep their shoes and belts on. However, other passengers were needed to take them off to pass through security. The program costs $80 to enroll, adding more perks while going through a security check.

GSN-A surprising new issue is surfacing at U.S. airports: TSA detentions triggered by excessive sweating in sensitive areas. Dubbed “swamp crotch” online, Union Rayo reports that this uncomfortable condition is leading to awkward security pat-downs and public embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/x2XdaHcPSV — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) July 10, 2025

The shoes-off policy was started when a man had explosives in his shoes in 2001. The man was restrained on the flight when caught failing to light the fuse. Apart from this, make sure you follow the liquid rule that remains the same with the 3.4 ounce limit. Meanwhile, now with the excessive sweat rule, may be something passengers will have to navigate in summers and humid weather.