Tom Holland Reveals How He Won Zendaya's Heart With Handyman Skills at the Start of Their Romance

Actor Tom Holland may have unwittingly given some adorable details about his relationship with his girlfriend Zendaya in an interview on June 23. It all began when he told a cute story about how he impressed her early on in their relationship with his handyman abilities.

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once, really early on in our relationship," he said. "I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you,' and now we're in love."

Fans, however, noticed that this tale sounds strikingly similar to one Holland related in 2019 before his and Zendaya's relationship became public knowledge, per Cosmopolitan. This version describes him mending a door for a "friend."

Holland has previously also expressed that he is "in love" with his Spider-Man co-star. "I'm locked up, so I'm happy and in love. So, I've got no need for rizz," he said in a June 14 video interview with BuzzFeed, using the slang term for "charisma" used while flirting. Holland said he doesn't need charismatic flirting anymore because he's in love with Zendaya.

The actor went on to say that Zendaya is the only person who thinks he has "rizz," so he needs someone "to fall in love with [him], really, for it to work," and that the simplest way to do so is by "making a movie with each other," as he and Zendaya did. They appeared in three Spider-Man films together between 2017 and 2021.

The co-stars are reported to have been a couple before they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in 2021, yet it's conceivable that Holland just uses fixing people's doors as a method to get closer to them, both platonically and romantically. If they did go out in 2019, it suggests they had some sort of on-again, off-again romance because in 2020, pictures of Zendaya kissing Jacob Elordi, her co-star in Euphoria, went viral, although both Zendaya and Elordi denied the relationship.

Holland has always been attracted to Zendaya, and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he stated that she was overwhelmingly chosen to play his love interest, MJ. "Obviously, I'm very happy she came in and tested that day. I'm sure you can guess why," he said. Aside from being his girlfriend, though, he said, "She's wonderful to work with. She's arguably the most talented person I've ever met."

