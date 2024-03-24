Tom Hardy’s 'Intense' Behavior on Movie Set Really Baffled Co-Stars and Crew: 'All This Bulls**t'

In the suspenseful thriller The Bikeriders, which features Tom Hardy in a leading role, the narrative centers on the fictional Vandals motorcycle gang in 1970s Chicago. The movie is based on US photographer Danny Lyon's book, which is titled the same name. As per The US Sun, Lyon shared an interesting anecdote about a bizarre rule set by Hardy. The famed author described how he traveled to Cincinnati to meet the British actor on the set, only to be instructed 'not to look him in the eye.' “They tried to keep me away but I finally got there. It’s f***ing freezing. I just want to meet Tom Hardy. He gets on set and they say, 'You can’t look at him’. I said, ‘What do you mean? Why can’t I look at him?’ They say, ‘Oh, he doesn’t like it.’ So they make me hide behind a tree and all this bulls**t.”

Actress Charlize Theron, too, shared similar concerns, stating that in 2022, she was intimidated by Hardy's belligerent demeanor during their time together on the Mad Max: Fury Road set. In response, Hardy said he felt under pressure playing the lead. As per The Guardian, the Venom actor was labeled unprofessional on the sets of the thriller; Hardy was over three hours late, even though the producers had made a 'special request' for him to be on time.

Theron, however, remained professional and prepared to film. “She was really going to make a point,” recalled camera operator Mark Goellnicht. “She didn’t go to the bathroom, didn’t do anything. She just sat in the War Rig.” When Hardy finally arrived, Theron questioned Hardy, “How disrespectful are you?” and asserted that the producers should 'fine the f**king c*nt a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew.” Hardy responded by 'charging up to her,' yelling, “What did you say to me?” Goellnicht said Hardy seemed 'quite aggressive,' which left Theron feeling quite 'threatened.' He added, “That was the turning point because then she said, ‘I want someone as protection.’”

The enigmatic actor was one of the top three contenders to play 007 in the new James Bond edition. According to GQ, it was claimed on September 20, 2020, that Hardy had been cast for the part after reportedly auditioning in June. It was also stated that he would be revealed as Bond on November 20th, the day No Time To Die was released, but that didn't happen. This has led many to speculate if it was his reputation of being difficult that cost him the role.

Co-star Naomie Harris, however, supported the thought of Hardy playing the suave spy. "He would be amazing," Harris raved. "He's such a phenomenal actor. I'm such a huge fan of his and then working with him on Venom, I have even more respect for him. He's just like, incredible, the physicality that he brings to the role is just extraordinary. I've never seen anything like it."

Hardy's The Bikeriders co-star Austin Butler also reiterated Theron's words and revealed that he initially found Hardy to be an 'intense guy' in an exclusive chat with Interview Magazine. “I pictured him to be this grizzly bear, always serious,” before disclosing that he was taken aback to discover that Hardy was "one of the funniest people I've ever met." The Joey 101 actor added, “He’d be joking around until action is called and then go into being the most intense guy I’d ever seen.”