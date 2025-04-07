Tom Hanks’ Daughter Makes Shocking Allegations About Her Dead Mother — “One Night….”

Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing details of physical and emotional abuse.

Tom Hanks is a name that needs no introduction in Hollywood! Known for his classic films, he has affirmed himself as an evergreen name in the industry with his acting and unique ability to completely immerse himself in the characters he plays while making sure to touch the emotional components and make audiences tear up deeply.

However, even though his star-studded career defined his name, the actor has been known to be quite private about his personal life. Hanks was first married to Susan Dillingham, who died in 2002, and the couple shared two children, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, before divorcing in 1987. He then married Rita Wilson in 1988, with whom he had two more children, Chet and Truman Hanks. The duo met on the sets of the TV comedy Bosom Buddies (1980–1982).

As per a report by Tyla, in a new memoir titled ‘The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road,’ Tom Hanks’s daughter, Elizabeth (E.A.) Hanks, has alleged that she experienced emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her mother, Susan Dillingham. She opens up details about her childhood filled with confusion, violence, and pain from the age of five to almost fourteen.

According to Elizabeth, her mother’s mistreatment began after Susan gained full custody of her and her brother, Colin Hanks, after Hank’s divorce from her in 1987. Elizabeth wrote that after the separation, she was forced to move from Los Angeles to Sacramento, California. Susan decided to leave without informing Tom, which came to her as a surprise while dealing with a chaotic environment at home.

Elizabeth further revealed that Tom Hanks, owing to his busy life, struggled to keep in touch with the kids, and eventually, he was cut off from them. Furthermore, she also mentions horrifying details of emotional neglect as the years passed by. She said that when she came to the house in California, it had columns, a backyard with a pool, and a bedroom with pictures of horses plastered on every wall.

As the years went on, she said that the backyard became so full of dog waste that you “couldn’t walk around it.” Alas, even the fridge was reportedly filled with expired items. Then, one night, Elizabeth claimed that the emotional abuse eventually turned physical. But, as they say, testing times are not forever; she was able to come out of horrible living conditions at the age of 12 (seventh grade), spending weekends and summers in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Susan Dillingham passed away at the age of 49 due to brutal bone cancer. Elizabeth’s shocking confessions about her childhood showcase the dark reality of a mother-daughter relationship covered by the conventional prejudices of glitz and glamour. Her childhood stemmed from trauma, separation, and loss.

Even though Tom Hanks hasn’t shared a lot of details about his life with the world, In a 2020 interview, he referred to the experience as a “horribly painful time.”

On the other hand, in an interview with The New York Times in 2019, Hanks said that “the best thing a mother or father can say to their children is, “I love you; there’s nothing you can do wrong; you cannot hurt my feelings; I hope you will forgive me on occasion; and what do you need me to do?”