Tom Cruise’s Decision Leaves Donald Trump Embarrassed – And It Was No ‘Impossible’ Task

While Hollywood does not shy away from dismissing Donald Trump, this one might hurt a bit more. According to reports, Tom Cruise, who makes a living by hanging off skyscrapers, did not want to accept a Kennedy Center Honor after being chosen as one of the 2025 honorees. This decision landed in Trump’s lap like a seemingly impossible (pun intended) plot twist!

The actor from the Mission: Impossible series, which is a worldwide hit, was quietly approached to accept the highly regarded lifetime achievement award, which honors creative contributions to American culture, according to The Irish Star.

Cruise said to have declined, citing “scheduling conflicts,” according to several Kennedy Center insiders. It is impossible to lose sight of the timing, though, as this denial happened just days before Trump announced this year’s honorees in Washington.

That list now clearly leaves out Tom Cruise.

Country music icon George Strait, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, British stage star Michael Crawford, action star Sylvester Stallone, and glam-rock powerhouse KISS are among the 48th class of honorees. These are all deserving names, but Trump’s open boasting about hand-picking the slate has caused some concern, especially given the absence of one of Hollywood’s top box office attractions.

Trump took on the role of chairman of the Kennedy Center for the first time this year, and he is accepting it with his usual flair for spectacle. He made sure everyone at his press conference on Wednesday knew that he had picked out the honorees.

He was proud of his influence and said to reporters, “I was about 98% involved… they all came through me.” In a matter of months, he claimed to have “completely reversed the decline” of the organization.

Yet, that message is damaged by Cruise’s quiet pass. Trump was flatly rejected by a Hollywood megastar, whom he certainly would have cited as evidence of his revival. So as it turns out — America’s most bankable action hero chose not to appear on the same stage as Donald Trump, despite Tom Cruise’s camp’s insistence that it’s all about scheduling.

Tom Cruise has declined a major Kennedy Center Award from President Donald Trump. Read more here: https://t.co/g7uSHkH99z pic.twitter.com/cXIMWSDDNE — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 15, 2025

Trump’s uncomfortable relationship with Hollywood elites is well known. He made fun of the Academy Awards during the press conference, accusing it of being “woke” for its poor ratings.

“Look at the Academy Awards — it gets lousy ratings now, it’s all woke. All they do is talk about how much they hate Trump, but nobody likes that. They don’t watch anymore,” he grumbled.

By saying, “I turned down plenty, they were too woke,” he also admitted to turning down potential honorees himself.

Naturally, the irony is that Trump appears to have been benched as a result of Tom Cruise’s supposed rejection. Losing Cruise, one of the few movie actors with both box office power and general respect, is a PR setback for a president-turned-arts-chairman determined to bring back glamour and influence.

Questions were already brought up by Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center. According to the Washington Post, in a major change from tradition, he will not only oversee the selection of winners but also act as the ceremony’s host!

Trump on the Kennedy Center Honors: “I’ve been asked to host. I said, ‘I’m the president of the United States. Are you fools for asking me to do that?’…I agreed to host. Do you believe what I have to do?…They’re going to say, ‘He insisted.’ I did not insist.” pic.twitter.com/Y2WIsiTD6N — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 13, 2025

Even though the 2025 honorees are a group of well-known figures from theater, cinema, and music, the controversy associated with Tom Cruise’s absence could overpower the festivities. In the past, the Kennedy Center Honors were regarded as a bipartisan event that respected culture over politics. They might be nearing the start of their most politically charged chapter under Trump.

And in terms of Hollywood? Tom Cruise’s real-life snub might be more difficult for Trump to defend than a poor rating.