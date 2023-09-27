Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 29, 2023. It has since been updated.

Tom Cruise is a self-confessed gearhead and his passion for owning expensive fast supercars is legendary. A peak into his multi-million dollar garage will reveal an envious collection of vintage, muscle, and super luxurious sportscars. With a net worth of an estimated $600 million and an annual income of $50 million, Cruise is one of the highest-paid and richest celebrities in the world, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Let us take a look at the top five automobiles from his incredible car collection.

1. 2005 Bugatti Veyron

Cruise paid a hefty $2 million for the 1000hp hypercar in the mid-noughties. He got blacklisted by the luxury manufacturer soon after because of an incident when he took the "beast of the road" for a ride to his Mission: Impossible III premiere in 2005. According to The Sun, he had no idea how to open the door, and it took him several tries before he managed to open the handle and let his now ex-wife Katie Holmes out of the passenger seat. This event was captured by dozens of paparazzi on the scene, and it became a major embarrassment for Bugatti. This incident allegedly led to Cruise being added to the brand's blacklist, making it difficult for him to purchase a Bugatti in the future.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Lintao Zhang

2. 2010 Ford Mustang Saleen S281

The bright orange 2010 Ford Mustang Saleen S281 from Cruise's collection is one of his priced possessions. The supercar's 4.6-liter V8 was modified to produce 330 horsepower. It can attain a superspeed of 62mph in under 4 seconds. Tom sported the vintage muscle car at the premiere of Mission: Impossible III held at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the 5th Annual Tribeca Film Festival on May 3, 2006, in New York City.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Gries

3. 1958 Chevrolet Corvette C1

The classy Chevrolet Corvette C1 comes with a 430-horsepower, 6.2-liter LS3 crate engine from Chevrolet Performance. The vintage model houses a limited-slip differential and a 3.50:1 gear. Cruise was often spotted riding the rare collectible model while he was still married to Katie Holmes.

4. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The opulent ride combines autonomous driving and augmented reality while cruising on the roads. It also features climate-control technology, advanced infotainment systems, and hi-tech security to avoid collisions. The Mercedes S-Class premium sedan comes in two powertrain options: a 367PS/500Nm 3-liter petrol with 48V mild-hybrid tech and a 286PS/600Nm 3-liter diesel unit. The six-cylinder turbocharged units specced with a 9-speed automatic. The diesel engine comes paired with a rear-wheel drivetrain, while the petrol motor gets an all-wheel drivetrain.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Lennart Preiss

5. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

According to The Sun, the Mission Impossible star purchased the classic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS before he made it to superstardom in Hollywood. This super ride has also been featured in the Jack Reacher movie. The estimated price range of this vintage model is $32,000. It comes with a big 6.5-liter V8 engine that allows cruise control while driving at high speeds.

