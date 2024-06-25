Tom Cruise Spotted Bonding With Travis Kelce at Taylor's Concert, Missing Daughter Suri’s Graduation

On June 22, a unique scene unraveled at Taylor Swift’s London concert as Tom Cruise was seen sharing laughs with NFL star Travis Kelce. The concert took place at Wembley Stadium, where the Hollywood icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoyed Swift’s impeccable Eras Tour show from the VIP box.

However, Cruise’s attendance at the concert meant he missed a prominent milestone in his daughter Suri’s life; her high school graduation. In the middle of the concert, Kelce was seen placing his hands on Cruise’s shoulders, indulging in animated conversation with the actor. The pair’s amusing interaction captivated the audience, with many fans recording the moment on their phones. Cruise was on the top of his game, greeting excited fans and posing for several pictures.

As per Radar, while Cruise was in London, his ex-wife Katie Holmes attended their daughter Suri’s high school graduation at LaGuardia High School in New York City. Suri looked elated as she received her diploma, surrounded by loved ones and friends.

Despite her father’s absence, Suri seemed unbothered, enjoying the day with her mother. An insider revealed, "She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."

The sight of Cruise at the concert rather than at his daughter’s graduation ignited discussions online. According to sources, Cruise has not seen Suri since 2012, shortly after his divorce from Holmes. One source spilled the beans and revealed, “Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom. This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public.”

As per Daily Mail, the star-studded concert also saw the presence of other celebrities, including Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Green Day, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis. Even Prince William attended with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taking the opportunity to meet and take photos with Swift and Kelce.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media account posted a charming photo of the royal family with the pop star and the football player, adding to the evening's glitz.

Despite the fun atmosphere, some fans expressed concern over Kelce's newfound association with Cruise. Given Cruise's controversial ties to Scientology, many urged the football star to be cautious. One fan added, "Travis is way too good to hang with him," another fan commented, "Careful Travis, Scientology wants your $$."

In agreement, someone else wrote, ‘Tom Cruise is the worst, my trav better be using him for a role.’ One user echoed a similar emotion, “Don’t let him talk to you about Scientology Trav!!!!!” while another quipped, “Ahhh this one weirds me out ... Travis pick better friends.”