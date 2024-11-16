Tom Cruise Reportedly Gets ‘Irritated’ When Nicole Kidman Discusses One Aspect of Their Former Life

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s marriage may have ended more than two decades ago, but it has continued to be a point of discussion in Hollywood. Reports previously suggested that Cruise was becoming increasingly 'irritated' with Kidman’s occasional references to their time together in marriage and in films. According to sources, Cruise has moved on from their relationship and struggles to understand why Kidman continues to mention their past.

As per Blast, an insider revealed, "Tom doesn't understand why Nicole constantly seems to reference the times they shared. Even if it is more about their work together, it still bothers him because it's so far in the past and something he would like to forget." Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001 and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. After their split, Kidman went on to marry country singer Keith Urban in 2006 and had two daughters.

The source added, "He has said goodbye to that chapter of his life so long ago and doesn't understand why she can't do the same, especially since she is supposedly so happy with Keith. For Nicole, it's just nonsense because she is just answering questions that pertain to her career, but there is no denying she does love to go into detail about Tom's creative genius." The source continued, "That is when she really made it. Tom understands all that, but he is just at a tipping point. He can handle most of the noise and rumors about him, but Nicole has been so poisonous about him to all their mutual friends. He feels used and wishes she would have the couth to simply make those questions off limits, the way he does."

The tension has been particularly high following an interview Kidman gave in which she discussed the making of Eyes Wide Shut, a film, in which the pair starred as a married couple dealing with issues of infidelity. Talking about the movie, Kidman remarked, "I suppose he [the director] was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in. He would ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling. I do remember him saying, 'Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it's a triangle.'"

As per The Independent, Kidman also opened up about her personal struggles during their divorce in 2001 when she won an Academy Award for her role in The Hours. She said, “I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well…I am not a big party girl, so I was going to skip the Vanity Fair party, and everyone was like, ‘You have got to go…I said, ‘That just feels like gloating…So I literally walked in, carried it around, was completely overwhelmed, emotional, shaking, and I didn’t enjoy it…I was almost apologetic, which is so stupid. I wish I could have enjoyed it more.”

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.