Tom Cruise Once Awkwardly Praised Shakira's Hips — Her Witty Response Left Everyone Amused

Shakira opened up on the words of praise by Tom Cruise on her hips. As awkward as it sounds, journalist Jessica Rodriguez grabbed the opportunity to ask the singing sensation what she thought of Cruise's statement when asked by the same journalist in 2023 about Shakira's hips. During the Met Gala event, Rodriguez told the Hips Don't Lie singer, "A few months ago I interviewed Tom Cruise and I told him, 'Shakira's hips do not lie', and he said, 'No, they do not lie.'" The Waka Waka hitmaker responded immediately, "You're right, they are the most honest hips."

For those who need additional context, last year, during Univision's Despierta America event in June 2023, Cruise praised Shakira extensively. He said, "She is very talented. She and her family are lovely people. I have always admired her work... She's a very good person, she's a very good person." The same journalist took the liberty of asking something out of the box; the Hollywood star was asked what he thought of Shakira's hips, referring to her iconic hit track, Hips Don't Lie. To this, he said, "No, her hips don't lie! They don't!"

Interestingly, Shakira's fans noted that her response to the journalist at the gala was similar to the lyrics of her latest track, Women Don't Cry Anymore. Furthermore, in the wake of the interview, many fans linked Shakira's name with Cruise after she parted ways with Gerard Pique. According to Marca, sources close to her shed additional light on her comment: "Shakira is not interested in having anything romantic with Tom. She doesn't want to date him, or anyone else, because she's focused on her kids and her career.... For now."

Another source close to the Whenever, Wherever singer shared that she found the link-up rumors hilarious. "They talk, but there is no attraction or romance on her part. Shakira is only friendly with him. She is flattered by his interest, but she doesn't want anything more," the close aide added.

As far as Shakira's love life is concerned, the split seemingly jolted her for some time, but she came back with a bang and released a new single with Bizzarap. The track indirectly dissed her ex and his current partner with lyrics like, "I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo; you traded a Rolex for a Casio. I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you; I only make music, sorry that it splashed you. You left me, my mother-in-law as my neighbor, media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," in a translation provided by Billboard.

Moreover, during the annual event of the Billboard Latin Women in Music Award, in May 2023, Shakira also shared how the past year made her strong. She asserted that "women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."