‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Enraged at Univision Over Donald Trump’s 'Puff Piece' Interview

The View host Ana Navarro wasn't thrilled at Univision's decision to interview leading Republican candidate Donald Trump. She shared a video on her official social media accounts expressing her disappointment. Univision, the Spanish media giant in the United States, held an hour-long, exclusive, and "friendly" interview, leaving Navarro enraged.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

The political commentator refused to buy Univison's idea to cancel President Joe Biden's campaign ads, which were already purchased and meant to air during the interview, according to MSNBC. Apparently, the sit-down was set up by the former president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Univision offended the 51-year-old, who took to her social media account and complained. The seemingly furious Navarro began by introducing her audience to the American Spanish-language TV network, and then the co-host questioned them regarding their interview with Trump.

#univision has held the powerful accountable. Corrupt strong-men squirm under questioning by @jorgeramosnews. A soft-ball, 1 hour puff-piece w/Trump, who’s been terrible to Latinos & immigrants, is inexplicable.



Is there something we don’t know? https://t.co/XzR0DtRNWL — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 15, 2023

Firstly, she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "#univision has held the powerful accountable. Corrupt strong-men squirm under questioning by @jorgeramosnews. A softball, 1-hour puff-piece w/Trump, who's been terrible to Latinos and immigrants, is inexplicable. Is there something we don't know?" However, this isn't all.

Navarro broke her silence again after Univision faced severe backlash for their "well-disposed" interview with the Republican front-runner. She said, "It wasn't just a friendly interview. It was an embarrassing 1-hour puff-piece with lots of smiles and no pushback with a guy who relished in attacking, belittling, and otherizing Latinos and Latin American immigrants."

It wasn’t just a friendly interview. It was an embarrassing 1-hour puff-piece with lots of smiles and no pushback with a guy who relished in attacking, belittling and otherizing Latinos and Latin American immigrants. https://t.co/bloYuHReYY — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 18, 2023

The American-Spanish network received massive criticism over their "warm" and seemingly cordial interview with Trump that aired on November 9, 2023. The Latino community didn't receive it well. While some called them out for more balanced reporting, others demanded a total boycott of the TV network ahead of the 2024 elections, reported the Los Angeles Times.

The View's co-panelist also posed questions for the Hispanic network in her fiery video. She quizzed, "@Univision, we are disappointed & have questions…In 2015, Trump kicked @jorgeramosnewsout of a campaign event & never again granted them access. Suddenly, he's sitting for a 1-hour interview that's been described as 'so soft it could be pillow-stuffing.' WTH is going on?"

.@Univision, we are disappointed & have questions…



In 2015, Trump kicked @jorgeramosnews out of a campaign event & never again granted them access.



Suddenly, he’s sitting for a 1 hour interview that’s been described as “so soft it could be pillow-stuffing”.



WTH is going on? pic.twitter.com/JwlMhF1iAE — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 18, 2023

In her video, Navarro slammed, "It was a ridiculous interview. It was embarrassing. It was an interview with no pushback." She continued, "You would have thought they were interviewing Barney, the dinosaur. It was a love fest." The 51-year-old reminded her audience that in 2016, Trump played the "immigration card" and often "insulted and targeted" Latinos.

She said, "I don't know what the hell is going on in Univision, but I do think we need to talk about it. I do think we need to demand transparency and accountability from that very important and crucial network for the Latino community." She also discussed how this sudden shift in strategy by the "largest network" could impact the 2024 U.S. elections.

"We are very worried about what a shift in ideology led by the folks from Mexican Televisa wanting to warm up to folks in America can mean for U.S. elections. So this is the time to get active," concluded Navarro. After Navarro left her two cents, some social media users criticized her. An X user, @xmethuselahx, slammed, "Cry more bruh. @Univision was respectful of a presidential candidate; how dare they!" @TheDiplomad, echoed, "They don't want to get on the wrong side of the next President."

Maybe it's because nearly 50% of their audience supports Trump. pic.twitter.com/8HvLYmdvLW — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) November 18, 2023

