Tom Cruise DESPERATE for a ‘Second Chance’ with Newly Single Jessica Alba—But is Ben Affleck a Roadblock?

It seems Tom Cruise isn’t ready to let go of his “one that got away.” According to RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood superstar has had his eye on Jessica Alba for nearly two decades. And, now that she’s single after splitting from husband Cash Warren, he’s reportedly ready to take another shot. Sources claim that Cruise, 62, attempted to pursue Alba back in 2004 when both were single. Unfortunately, his advances didn’t have any fruitful outcome. Alba went on to marry Warren in 2008 but insiders say Cruise has always regretted not making a stronger impression.

“Tom’s always been disappointed that he lost out because he really thinks Jessica is the total package,” a source revealed. Now, with Alba newly single after ending her 16-year marriage, Cruise allegedly sees an opportunity to grab his second chance. The Right Time for a New Start? Alba and Warren’s marriage had reportedly been struggling for years. Sources say she stayed in the relationship for the sake of their children—16-year-old Honor, 13-year-old Haven, and 7-year-old Hayes. However, she had to make the decision that staying in an unhappy marriage wasn’t good for anyone.

“The spark had totally gone out of their marriage, but she kept it together because of the children,” an insider shared. “Now she knows she wasn’t doing the kids, or herself, any good by staying in a marriage in which she was profoundly unhappy.” With Alba now free to meet eligible suitors, Cruise is said to be eager to reconnect.

“He’s had the chance to meet her a number of times, and every time he’s been so impressed by how intelligent and well-spoken she is,” the source added. “She’s way more than a pretty face. So he’s absolutely going to give it another try, and he’s hoping the timing will be right this time around.”

Despite past rejection, insiders say Cruise believes he and Alba could be a great match, and mentioned their mutual ambition and work ethic. “Looking back, Tom can’t help wondering if Jessica would have been better suited to him all along,” the source explained. “It’s not just because she’s gorgeous—he really admired her work ethic. What she’s built with her Honest Company is so impressive to him, and he can’t help feeling they’d have a lot in common since he’s so ambitious himself.”

Here adds a new layer of intrigue. Some love triangle might be in the pipeline as Ben Affleck may also be interested. Yes, Cruise may not be the only A-lister interested in Jessica Alba. Reports suggest that Ben Affleck, fresh from his split with Jennifer Lopez, has long harbored a secret admiration for Alba. Sources claim that Affleck has been interested in the actress for nearly two decades, but the timing was never right.

“It’s been a well-kept secret that Ben Affleck had quite the crush on Jessica Alba years ago,” an insider revealed. “In her circle, it’s no secret that Ben has had a longstanding interest in her for about two decades. However, they’ve never crossed paths at a time when both were single—until now.” Whether Alba is interested is still a question, with many super eager to know. But with two major Hollywood stars reportedly vying for her attention, it seems the newly single beautiful actress has no shortage of suitors.

Could this be the beginning of a new glam-studded romance? Or will Cruise be left wondering what could have been once again? Only time will tell.