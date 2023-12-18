Tom Cruise is rumored to be romantically linked with former model and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. The Mission Impossible star is making every effort to win over his newfound love interest. Cruise booked an entire floor of Novikov in Mayfair, one of London’s most expensive restaurants, for an intimate dinner date over the weekend. Noted to be one of Cruise's favorite restaurants, the Asian-Italian establishment is owned by a Russian chef, too. With a lavish dinner of lobster, seafood, sushi, and drinks (sans alcohol), The Mummy star seemingly left no stone unturned to woo his lady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsina Khayrova (@elsina_k)

Also Read: Here’s All About Tom Cruise’s Beautiful New 36-Year-Old Russian Girlfriend He Is Besotted With

Novikov's owner, Arkady Novikov, has two Michelin-starred restaurants in Russia and is rumored to be a close personal friend of Vladimir Putin. An insider exclusively told The US Sun, “Tom seemed very loved up and was hanging on every word Elsina was saying. They seemed physically very close... They were joined by his American security guard, who stepped in when a member of staff asked for a picture. She was dressed to the nines in a sparkly dress and black fur coat. Tom was very generous and tipped the staff £100 before he and Elsina slipped out the side door into a waiting getaway car. It was a smooth operation.”

I saw online that there could be romance for Tom as he is besotted with this woman he met at a party in London and he has just moved into a new house in the UK — Vicky (@vickykane_) December 13, 2023

Cruise and Khayrova initially became romantically linked when they showed up together for a party in Grosvenor Square, London. As per SCMP, Khayrova is a British citizen and the daughter of renowned Russian MP Rinat Khairov, a Putin loyalist. She worked as a model for various fashion outlets. Khayrova was married to diamond-trading oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov for more than ten years. With residences in Surrey and London, as well as homes in Cyprus and Dubai, the ex-couple possessed an amazing multimillion-dollar property portfolio that included expensive automobiles, jewelry, and artwork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsina Khayrova (@elsina_k)

Also Read: Tom Cruise, 61, is Currently Dating This 25-year-old Beauty, Who is the Daughter of a Russian Politician

As per Marca, Tsetkov is 'happy' for Cruise and his ex-wife. However, he has also warned the Top Gun actor to 'keep his wallet open.' "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes," Tsetkov revealed. "Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open. She's 36, she's beautiful, financially independent, and loves life," he said, adding that she's "never been a big Tom Cruise fan, but I'm sure that's all changed now."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Monica Schipper

Also Read: Tom Cruise's Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio is Not Even Fifty Percent of His Total Net Worth

The mining and diamond mogul disclosed that he had to sell some assets to cover the costs of his messy three-year divorce, which had cost him close to $200 million. Although Cruise is reticent to talk about his romantic relationships, the Scientologist is usually eager to talk about how much he loves Britain. He was heard saying, “I guess I’m an Anglophile. I spend a lot of time in Britain, and that’s not just for work reasons. I just love being here." For almost a decade, the Edge of Tomorrow actor has been single following his split from his third wife, Katie Holmes.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Looking at Some of Tom Cruise's Movies That Have Earned Over $100 Million at the Box Office

Here's Why Fans Think Jada Pinkett Smith and Tom Cruise Are a "Good Match"