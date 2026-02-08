Tom Brady’s Post-Divorce Social Media Behavior Is Raising Eyebrows

Tom Brady is acting like a lovestruck teenager on social media, and fans are confused, to say the least. He spent most of his last weekend on Instagram, sharing small snippets of why he loves Sundays so much.

The former quarterback admitted that he loves a lazy Sunday, and that’s what is most important for him. On Instagram, Brady showed off his moment of relaxation, saying, “So, this is what you do on a Sunday.”

He added the caption on a selfie of himself lying casually on the couch wearing a hoodie. Many found Tom Brady’s way of showing off relaxation quite cringy. But, most importantly, people couldn’t understand why he was suddenly acting this way.

Thomas Brady what are we doing pic.twitter.com/cqtR2ZNx2J — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) February 1, 2026

Tom Brady posted another selfie of himself lying on his side, while sporting his signature smile in a pulled-up hood. Adding some tongue-sticking-out emojis, the football star wrote, “OK, major move… From the couch back to bed… This is what Sunday is all about.”

While it remains unclear why he suddenly began acting this way, an adult celebrity posting such teenage-like stuff sure got people talking. “He’s posting like a girl who has a crush,” one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

Another added, “He definitely wants someone to see these.” A third noted, “Well Gisele posted photos of her one year old’s bday. I was fully expecting this. Tom done f’ed up,” referring to his ex-wife.

Many believe that Tom Brady is still hung up on his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, while she continues to prove that she does not need him anymore.

The pair tied the knot in 2009 and then divorced in 2022. When asked about the big decision, the supermodel said, “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”

Heartbreaking: Tom Brady speaks about how rough his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was during his final year in the NFL. “I had a lot of personal family issues, and it was a challenge. It just took a lot out of me in terms of my ability to continue to play.” You can just see the… pic.twitter.com/x9Hy4WjbNB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2026

She told Harper’s Bazaar Australia, “When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.”

The same year, Brady and Bündchen got divorced, and the NFL star also made the decision to retire from his career. He told PEOPLE, “My last season was tough. I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue. And it was a challenge, and it was very … it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play.”

Talking about his retirement, Tom Brady said, “I had 23 years of [football] so I didn’t think I was missing anything, retiring. I felt like I always had a goal — 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids’ games. They’ve been to enough of their dad’s gam