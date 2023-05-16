Tom Brady Sends Touching Message to Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady was all praises for the women in his life this Mother's Day. The former NFL star dedicated an adorable post on Instagram, which included his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridgette Moynahan. Brady also included his mother Galynn in the heartfelt post.

Sharing a carousel of happy family images, he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all of these amazing women who have given so much to our family throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an incredible example for our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and for helping us achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers of the world a special day with the people who love them most."

According to US Magazine, Brady first experienced parenthood in 2007 when he and "Blue Bloods" actress Moynahan became parents to their son, Jack. Brady and Moynahan had been dating since 2004, but Moynahan called it quits when she got pregnant. The famed football star then moved on with supermodel Gisele, and the couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The famous couple split in 2022; since then, the two have remained friends, co-parenting their children.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Brady said, "Kids are the best thing in the world. They just bring so much perspective into our lives and they're so much fun, they're the party. And at the same time, it's a lot of energy! You better make sure you have it for 'em and just try to do the best you can. I remember when they were newborns and to see 'em now and how they communicate to people. They kind of make me so proud!"

While announcing the divorce with Bündchen, Brady wrote: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

According to OK Magazine, fans were thrilled to see the Mother's Day post and quick to fill the comments section. "Brady even giving a shoutout to baby mommas and ex-wives here. Forever the GOAT!" one fan wrote, while another fan said, "Tom Brady is such a class act ❤️." "Tom, so beautiful that you honor all the women who play a role in your life and your beautiful children's lives! Keep loving!" a third fan expressed excitedly. Some fans even wished that the former couple would get back together, saying, "Get back together, you retired for good!" and "Go get her back king."