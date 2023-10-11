Tom Brady Says His Family 'Would Kill Him' If He Ever Returns to The NFL

Tom Brady is a renowned and legendary NFL player. Brady only recently announced his retirement from the NFL and has been deeply missed by his peers and fans. Although he’s made a stern decision to permanently step away from the game and focus on other endeavors, fans of his sometimes ponder if he could make a triumphant return. However, it appears that Brady wants to remain out of the game and explains his reason why he’d rather stay out of it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

Also Read: Tom Brady Shows Off Chiseled Abs Aboard His Swanky $6 Million Yacht ‘TW12ve Angels'

According to Page Six, in a recent episode of Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, Brady once again affirmed his stance on returning to the NFL. He said, “I am not coming out of retirement,” declared Brady confidently. The former player added that this decision would possibly leave his family deeply concerned. “My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight."

This came after a guest on his show, famous YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, talked about the podcast ratings. MrBeast believes that if Brady were to announce his ‘unretirement’ from the beloved sport, it could put the ratings of the Super Bowl champions podcast ratings through the roof.

Also Read: Tom Brady Opens Up About Life's Drama After His Divorce With Gisele Bündchen

But alas, Brady strongly stated that he “already did that once” and that it isn’t something that would occur again. He referred to the time he “unretired” back in February 2022, when Brady played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After this, earlier this year, he announced that he was stepping away for good. “As I said, you’re only allowed one unretirement. And I’ve used it up,” he said fondly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Maddie Meyer

Also Read: Tom Brady Addresses His Weight Loss and Visible Body Transformation Since Retiring From Football

It appears that Brady is using his retirement to spend more time with his three children whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The two now co-parent a daughter Vivian, 10, and two sons, namely, Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 16. Brady recently celebrated his son Jack’s sixteenth birthday. He even dedicated a heartwarming post in honor of his son on Instagram. The father of three shared a carousel of him and his son looking dapper by what seems to be a pier by the bay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The duo were twinning in a similar-hued pastel blue hoodie and shared a warm smile as they clicked a sweet selfie. Brady also shared pictures of Jack and his siblings smiling away. In the caption of his post, he continued to fondly gush about his son with pride and a little bit of humor towards the end of it. Since Jack only just turned sixteen, his father believes it’s “time for the next step,” which is none other than obtaining a learner's permit. “I'm gonna make sure I’m off the road,” concluded Brady lovingly.

More from Inquisitr

Gisele Bündchen ‘Really Wanted’ Her Marriage With Tom Brady to Work, Divorce Was Not On Her Mind

Gisele Bündchen Reveals Details About Her Messy Divorce With Tom Brady: "It's Been a Lot"