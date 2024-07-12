Tom Brady Once Walked Out of a Press Conference When Asked About Trump's 'Locker Room Talk'

Tom Brady has been a "good friend" of Donald Trump ever since the politician first invited him for a game of golf. However, it's not easy to share a friendship with a public figure like Trump who's a "controversy favorite." And Brady once bore the brunt during a press conference when a reporter asked him to comment on the former president's infamous 'locker room talk.'

Back in 2016, when Trump's Access Hollywood Tape was leaked by The Washington Post, he came under the radar for his character and misconduct with women. He was recorded having an extremely lewd conversation about grabbing women by their genitals with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush in 2005 and the news recording quickly caught fire after being made public.

Although Trump tried to downplay his insulting remarks saying they were just "locker room talk," Brady, who was a friend of the politician refused to either comment or condemn the tape at a press conference in 2016. Instead, he abruptly ended the media interaction and walked out without saying a word in response.

The journalist questioned him, "Tom, you have kids of your own - how would you respond if your kids heard Donald Trump's version of locker room talk?" However, the football legend pretended as if he didn't hear the question and abruptly closed the conference with a smile saying, "Thank you guys, have a good day," and walked off the stage, as per Daily Mail.

The problems escalated for him when a red MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat was found in his Patriots' locker. So, when the reporters asked him if he was rooting for Trump to be the president in 2016, Brady affirmed, "I hope so. That would be great. There'd be a putting green on the White House lawn. I know that." While the former president took it as an endorsement, Brady later clarified it was just an "offhand" comment.

Describing his friendship with the Republican front-runner, Brady previously told Variety that he was "so young" when Trump invited him to golf, "This was 17 or 18 years ago. I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world." Meanwhile, he also clarified that the media has "just mischaracterized a lot" about his "past" friendship with the ex-commander-in-chief. "I haven't talked to him in a lot of years," he clarified.

The retired footballer admitted to his friendship with Trump in 2015 on WEEI-FM, "Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say. He's a good friend of mine. He's always been so supportive of me – for the last 15 years."

But, years later, in 2022, he cleared the air that it's not his personality to insult everybody," which is unlike Trump whose inflamed remarks have often landed him in hot waters. "I have plenty of my own flaws. I'm not here to point out anyone else's flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don't. And I'm not responsible for what other people say. I'm really responsible for what I say."