“Tired of Trump’s Methods” — Protests Erupt in Greenland’s Capital After President Shares Late-Night Takeover Post

President Donald Trump landed in the hot seat once again after posting a late-night Truth Social threat hinting at a speedy Greenland takeover.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland’,” the President posted. “Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” he added.

The post triggered massive protests in Greenland’s Nuuk as citizens swarmed the streets amid the harsh snow and ice. According to ABC’s Eyewitness News, dozens marched from Nuuk all the way to the US Consulate.

Many pushed through freezing temperatures, blistering cold, and the snow. Moments after the protest march, they learned about another bombshell news.

Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, today: a major protest against the sale/occupation of the island by the United States. Several thousand people gathered in Nuuk (which has a total population of ~20,000), marching through the city center to the U.S. consulate. This means the rally… pic.twitter.com/9Snt8w7YIg — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 17, 2026

Trump revealed that European countries that have opposed Greenland’s takeover will now have to pay a 10% import tax from February. This announcement has left many who marched in Nuuk discouraged and angry.

Apart from Nuuk citizens, Greenland’s prime minister, Jens-Fredrik Nielson, also marched in unison. The protest, which reportedly drew almost the city’s entire population, is being called the island’s “biggest protest.”

In addition to the diplomat, those present included hospital staff, fishery employees, hotel workers, and labourers. The rally against the POTUS’s alleged upcoming Greenland takeover featured traditional Inuit culture.

According to reports by Le Monde, the protest began with a frame drum called ‘Quilaat’, which is usually performed to mark the beginning of something or to settle disagreements. Families of those who attended the protest held and waved the Erfalasorput (Greenland’s national flag).

NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump (TS: 18 Jan 23:10 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) January 19, 2026

Others held posters and banners stating their stand against the takeover. Many mentioned, “Make America Go Away,” which is a play on Trump’s campaign slogan to “Make America Great Again.” Other posters read: “This is our land. We don’t want Americans here.”

Speaking to Le Monde, an Inuit Indigenous Rights activist, Najannguaq Hegelund, revealed that “half the city” had gathered on account of Trump’s takeover threats. Another protester echoed the thoughts of many and said, “We’re tired of Trump’s methods.”

Former member of Greenland’s parliament, Tillie Martinussen, slammed the POTUS’s “crazy idea.” Matinussen claimed that initially, the Trump administration “touted” itself as an ally and friend; however, now, they’ve progressed to plainly threatening them. Without dismissing the economic impact, Martinussen gestured at the protest, calling it a “fight for freedom.”

HAPPENING NOW: Massive crowds are marching in Nuuk, Greenland to protest the Trump administration. One sign says it all: “NO MEANS NO.” Greenland is not for sale. 🇬🇱 pic.twitter.com/LWt9AXYnEM — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 17, 2026

The former Greenland parliament member said, “It’s for NATO, it’s for everything the Western Hemisphere has been fighting for since World War II.” Martinussen made a plea to the Americans and hoped that they would “stand against their president” amid his decision to reportedly take over Greenland. Martinussen said, “I would really like them to support our wish to be Greenland as we are now…”

It appears that many Americans heard Greenland’s pleas and have taken to social media in an outburst against Trump’s actions, criticizing him. One user pointed out, “Looks like Trump’s Greenland purchase plan backfired.”

Another one mentioned, “Greenland stays theirs, hands off Trump.” A third one asked, “What did you think would happen when you uped their tariffs?” A fourth one mentioned, “Europe is merely responding to Trump’s madness.”

The trump administration has not yet issued an official comment about the growing protests in Greenland. Whether or not Trump is actually serious about taking over Greenland remains to be determined.