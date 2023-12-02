On Thursday, Beyoncé took center stage at the London premiere of her highly anticipated film, Renaissance, in an affectionate display of motherhood at its finest. Queen Bey, known for her powerful performances and commanding presence, revealed a softer side as she kept her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, warm on the chilly red carpet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Nick Cannon Defends Beyoncé’s Renaissance Premiere Look: “Kim Kardashian Wishes She Looked Like That”

Beyoncé, 42, gave a heartwarming display of maternal love as cameras flashed, capturing the glamorous moments of the star-studded event.

Blue Ivy, 11, stood by her mother's side in a stunning black off-the-shoulder Versace dress and slim sunglasses, despite the chilly London weather. Beyoncé, with platinum hair cascading around her, was seen rubbing her daughter's shoulders, ensuring the pre-teen wasn't too cold. Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, shared a short video of Beyoncé asking Blue Ivy if she's cold, to which the young star nods. When the protective mother notices her daughter's discomfort, she steps back and tells the photographers, "She's cold."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

Tina Knowles captioned the video of the mother-daughter duo on the red carpet, "This has me in tears right now. To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11-year-old I thank you, I appreciate you." Blue Ivy, who has become a familiar face alongside her famous mother, was a key part of Beyoncé's recent sold-out global tour, which is the subject of the Renaissance film. The film follows the singer on her extraordinary journey during the tour, where she not only shared the stage but also wowed audiences with her presence.

Also Read: When Jay Z Confessed to Cheating On His Wife Beyoncé: 'In My Case, It's Deep'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Tina Knowles' emotional Instagram post not only celebrated the mother-daughter bond but also addressed the unfortunate criticism Beyoncé received following the film's release. Knowles vehemently denied accusations of skin lightening and attempting to impersonate whiteness, reports Page Six. She emphasized the film's thematic use of silver, from hair to carpet to attire, in her post, emphasizing the narrative's intention rather than misguided interpretations.

Also Read: When Beyonce Shared the List of Things She Wanted to Accomplish Before Turning 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

"Well that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," Tina wrote as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "What's most disappointing is that some Black people, yes you bozos are on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"

"Every time she does something that she works her a** off for is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience, you sad little haters come out of the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, and double standards perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring her if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers," she added.

More from Inquisitr

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s Daughter Works Harder on Dance Moves at Renaissance Tour After Nasty Criticism

Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble Slammed for Wearing This at Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Premiere