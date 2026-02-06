Timothy Busfield Indicted as Prosecutors Cite “Strong and Specific” Evidence in Child Abuse Case

Actor and director Timothy Busfield, the Emmy-winning television star and husband of actress Melissa Gilbert, has been indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on four felony counts tied to alleged abuse involving two child actors, marking a dramatic escalation in a case that has already rattled Hollywood.

The 68-year-old Field of Dreams and West Wing star faces four counts of criminal contact with a child following a grand jury review of allegations stemming from his time working on the television series The Cleaning Lady. Prosecutors say the alleged conduct with Timothy Busfield involved twin boys who were working as child actors on set. Court records describe the children as twins who were 7 and 8 years old at the time the allegations were disclosed, with authorities noting the alleged behavior spanned a period during which the boys had recently turned 8.

BREAKING NEWS: A New Mexico grand jury indicted actor Timothy Busfield on four felony counts of criminal s-x–l contact of a child, prosecutors said Friday, escalating a case that began with his arrest in January. pic.twitter.com/6CUikPq825 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 6, 2026

Timothy Busfield turned himself in earlier this year after an arrest warrant was issued. Before surrendering, the Thirtysomething actor released a video denying the accusations in emphatic terms and vowing to fight the case. “I’m going to confront these lies. They’re horrible. They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m going to fight it,” Timothy Busfield said in the video shared publicly before he went into custody.

Prosecutors allege the incidents occurred between late 2022 and early 2024. According to court filings, one of the boys reported Busfield touched him over his clothing on more than one occasion, while the child’s twin later reported similar conduct. Investigators said the allegations were not immediately reported due to fear, confusion, and concerns about potential professional consequences.

“This is a problem…His lawyers have their work cut out for them” Actress claims Timothy Busfield “harassed and humiliated” her, @AshleighMerchan and @PhilHollowayEsq discuss the resurfaced allegations. Watch below, and subscribe: https://t.co/uNg3mq6mv8 pic.twitter.com/EYmiRy0WsO — MK True Crime (@mktruecrime) February 4, 2026

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said the child abuse case is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. District Attorney Sam Bregman previously stated that allegations involving children are treated with heightened seriousness and care.

At a court hearing on January 20, Assistant District Attorney Savannah Brandenburg-Koch told the judge that the evidence against Timothy Busfield was compelling and detailed. She described the allegations as “strong and specific,” countering defense claims that the case lacked substance.

Brandenburg-Koch also told the court that witnesses expressed fear about potential retaliation and professional harm if the allegations were brought forward. She said those concerns contributed to delays in reporting and added to the complexity of the case.

“The boys’ allegations are supported by medical findings and by their therapist,” Brandenburg-Koch said during the hearing. “Their accounts were specific and not exaggerated.”

Timothy Busfield was initially ordered held without bond following his arrest, but that decision was later reversed, and he was released while the case proceeded to the grand jury stage. The indictment now formally advances the case toward trial.

Timothy Busfield once branded ‘creep,’ accused of s-x–l harassment by Julia Roberts’ sister-in-law: report https://t.co/J6R5q0aAkB pic.twitter.com/qxp0W6QzTr — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2026

Busfield’s attorney, Larry Stein, has sharply criticized the prosecution and maintains that his client is innocent. Stein has argued that earlier court proceedings exposed what he claims are serious weaknesses in the state’s case and said the defense intends to aggressively challenge the charges.

The allegations have already had significant professional consequences for Timothy Busfield. Reports indicate he was dropped by his talent agency and removed from multiple projects following his arrest. He was also reportedly recast in at least one television role and pulled from future appearances.

Busfield’s marriage to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert has brought additional public attention to the case. Gilbert has publicly expressed support for her husband as the legal proceedings continue.

If convicted, Timothy Busfield could face substantial prison time under New Mexico law. Prosecutors say they are prepared to move forward, while Busfield continues to deny all allegations and insists he will fight the charges in court.