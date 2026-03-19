Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar Loss Has His Fans Blaming Kylie Jenner

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 12:01 PM ET

It seems that not winning the Academy Award for Best Actor has driven a wedge between Kylie Jenner and partner Timothée Chalamet.

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Is Timothee Chalamet a victim of the Kardashian curse
Is Timothee Chalamet a victim of the Kardashian curse (image credit - Wikimedia Commons/Ralph_PH)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may be going through a tough time following his Oscar loss. What could have been a triumphant night turned into a setback, compounded by his earlier comments and the loss to Michael B. Jordan, who won the Oscar for best actor for his role in “Sinners.”

Days before the release of the “Dune: Part Three” trailer, Chalamet said ballet and opera are art forms people do not really care about, adding they are being kept alive despite little public interest. The remarks sparked a storm online. Following this, Chalamet attended the Oscars with his partner, Kylie Jenner. Rumors circulated that the couple appeared tense at the event, with noticeable awkwardness between them.

Chalamet was considered a strong contender for best actor for his role in “Marty Supreme.” However, “Sinners” actor Michael B. Jordan, whose film with Ryan Coogler was nominated for a record 16 awards, took home the award for Best Actor. 

Insiders say the Oscar loss has weighed heavily on the actor and that he is trying to understand why he did not win. Sources suggested his association with the Kardashian family may have hurt his chances. However, Kylie Jenner has denied that her family has anything to do with the loss. 

There were also rumors that Chalamet was using the limelight that was on Kylie Jenner to advance his own public profile. However, the rumours of his loss being due to developments within the Kardashian family have the rumour mill working overtime. 

Adding to the disappointment, “Marty Supreme,” which received a lot of critical acclaim, failed to win a single Academy Award. There is widespread chatter that Chalamet looked extremely upset when Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor. The couple’s third anniversary is approaching in April. It remains unclear whether they will reach the milestone.

Chalamet’s much-anticipated “Dune: Part Three” will be clashing with “Avengers: Doomsday” at the box office. His co-star, Zendaya, is set to appear in three major films this year: “Dune: Part Three,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s “Odyssey.”

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