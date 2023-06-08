Kylie Jenner's 'Boyfriend' Timothee Chalamet Urged to 'Walk Away' From Her to Save Career

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been the subject of dating rumors for a while now, but neither of them has confirmed their relationship status, leaving their fans to speculate. Nevertheless, those who are close to them have expressed their reservations about the potential relationship. As reported by the Mirror, friends of the 27-year-old actor have purportedly advised him to distance himself from the beauty mogul if he wishes to thrive in his career.

According to reports, the duo allegedly began their romantic involvement in April. A source close to the couple previously shared insights about their relationship with Entertainment Tonight, stating, "Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key. They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive."

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Gabe Ginsberg; (R) Dimitrios Kambouris

Some of Chalamet's friends have expressed concerns about the potential impact on his career if he continues to stay in a relationship with Jenner. They have advised him to consider "walking away" before his professional endeavors face negative consequences. "Every guy who dates or marries one of the Kar-Jenners winds up on the scrap heap, wondering what happened to their reputation and career," an insider said. Continuing their statement to RadarOnline, the aforementioned insider added, "Timothee has a bright future. Getting involved with Kylie can lead to everything going up in flames."

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

As per the Mirror's report, another source proceeded to caution Chalamet against pursuing the model by listing various examples of the alleged "Kardashian curse." "Every one of those guys left their relationship with a Kar-Jenner worse off than they arrived. Kanye's a walking train wreck. Caitlyn is a desperately seeking attention has-been. And Kris and Tristan are both out of the NBA and [are] jeered every time they walk into an arena! The last thing he needs is to become the latest punchline in a joke about the Kardashian rejects!" said the insider.

According to RadarOnline, although a representative for the actor denied the claim that his friends are advising him to stay away from Jenner, sources maintain that Chalamet's relationship with her will inevitably hinder the progress of his career.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

According to Page Six, Jenner was recently spotted leaving the residence of her rumored boyfriend Chalamet. While there have been previous instances of "The Kardashian" star's car discreetly leaving the property of the "Dune" actor, this time, according to the pictures obtained by the outlet, Jenner was recently driving away in her Range Rover. During the departure, Jenner appeared without makeup and glanced at her phone while the vehicle was stationary. Subsequently, Chalamet bid farewell to the reality star before getting into his own car and heading out for the day.