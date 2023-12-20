Timothée Chalamet Recalls Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert with Kylie Jenner: "That Was Great"

"Oh yes, that was great," said Timothée Chalamet during a recent interview where he was asked about the best concert he has ever attended. The Wonka star recalled attending Beyoncé's Rennaisance tour alongside his ladylove, Kylie Jenner, where the two were caught "having a moment" on camera.

Chalamet discussed movies and his favorite Queen-Bey tunes in an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz. When the Dunes star was asked about his favorite concert so far, he said, "I don't know if I went to any concerts in 2023." He was reminded of the famous Beyoncé concert he was spotted at with Jenner.

"You went to Beyoncé. That is documented; I will say that," joked Horowitz. The French actor laughed and backpedaled, "That's right. Yes, Yes, Yes. That was great," adding, "Hard to be present." He attended the concert on September 4, 2023, in Los Angeles, where he displayed his affection for Jenner, reported People.

He discussed more about that concert, "That Beyoncé show, I was actually surprised. I'm not Beyhive level, but I thought I knew way more. I guess I knew more of the basic hits. She didn't do Halo. She didn't do Single Ladies." Chalamet also shared his favorite track of Queen Bey, "Halo was a great, moody, 12-year-old head against the bus [window] song."

After much speculation, it was confirmed by a source that Chalamet and Jenner were dating in April 2023. They made their relationship public in September, and since then, they have been going strong. And if reports are to be believed, things are getting "more serious," as reported by The Messenger.

"Kylie flew out to London for a quick trip to show support for Timothée for his new film," said the insider. "When it comes to work, they are keeping their lives very separate. They still enjoy flying under the radar and keeping the relationship private. They both have met each other's families, but still keep her kids separate at this point."

He also discussed work during his MTV interview, including his upcoming release, Wonka, starring the actor as Roald Dahl's eccentric chocolatier. The Oscar nominee recalled that he "found a wonderful rhythm" playing Willy Wonka, and the pressure to bring a beloved character on screen felt "stifling."

Chalamet said, "It felt like, 'Oh, man, this is a huge task I'm taking on and a big character. And I hope this works." He added, "It was really humbling. Compared to The King, even, or Dune, or things that were evidently going to be exhausting, this was sneakily really physically challenging."

Jenner showed up to support her beau during Wonka's premiere. A source told US Weekly, "She's one of his biggest supporters and was so glad she and Kris were able to be there." The mother-daughter duo remained low-key throughout the event and didn't want to steal the spotlight from Chalamet.

"Kylie really didn't want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance. This night was all about Timothée, and she didn't want to take away from that in any way."

