Tim Walz Points Out the Biggest Sign Trump Wants a Third Term

Donald Trump might have his eyes set on a third presidential term. The 79-year-old has on several occasions hinted at the same. People have widely taken the same to likely be a joke, but Tim Walz thinks otherwise. Here’s why the Minnesota Governor thinks the President’s recent move might be a telltale sign of the same.

The American Constitution keeps an individual from running for President more than twice. This seems to hold no relevance to the current president, who has on multiple occasions mentioned his readiness to get reelected a third time.

“I’d like to run, I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had,” Trump was heard admitting in May. He brought it up in March again while being vague about his plans. In a conversation with NBC, he noted how there “are methods” to run for president a third time.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, stepped in to note that Americans “overwhelmingly approve and support” the 79-year-old and his policies. “As the president said, it’s far too early to think about it, and he is focused on undoing all the hurt Biden has caused and Making America Great Again,” Cheung said in a statement.

President Trump talks about people asking him to run for a third term pic.twitter.com/uTzxcgRD3D — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) March 31, 2025

The President himself has been conflicted about running for the presidency a third time. In May, he claimed that the people wanted him to do it while expressing his reluctance about the same. “ It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do,” Trump added.

He also acknowledged how people were already selling the “2028 hat,” white, adding that it wasn’t something he wasn’t “looking to do.” The President is often seen sporting the same hate even after initially expressing his uncertainty about running once again.

Tim Walz has now addressed the possibility of Trump actually making his wishes come true, and if it’s even possible. “You think he’s kidding when he talks about wanting to run again?” the Minnesota Governor questioned.

He went on point towards the new ballroom being built as the biggest giveaway of the President’s intentions. “You think he built a ballroom so that JB Pritzker when he moves in can have that ballroom?” Walz asked.

He went on to rule the possibility out by adding that the $200 million renovation is being made by Trump for himself. In July, the White House announced that the renovation would include a ballroom sized 90,000 square feet.

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the 22nd Amendment states. It is still unclear how the President plans on pulling off the unconstitutional move of running for President a third time.