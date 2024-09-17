Tim Walz Mocks Donald Trump with Taylor Swift Lyrics, Calls Him ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’

Pop star Taylor Swift officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election. Soon after, Donald Trump shared that he 'hates' Swift. In light of the same, Tim Walz recently quoted lines from Swift’s album The Tortured Poet’s Department during his rally on September 14, labeling Trump as 'the smallest man.' During the Superior, Wisconsin event, he also took the opportunity to appreciate all the women supporting the Democratic campaign.

He said, “A life hack is to surround yourself around smart women and listen to them and you will do just fine. It is really great to have these smartest women to beat the smallest man in the world, and that is Donald Trump,” as reported by The Independent. While endorsing the Democratic candidates, Swift wrote, "I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Tim Walz: Here's my life hack for all the guys out there: surround yourself with smart women and listen to them and you'll do just fine. That includes my fellow cat owner Taylor Swift.

It's really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world..



It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world..… pic.twitter.com/mA9JN2yYG2 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 14, 2024

She added, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election." Sharing her opinions about Harris, she gushed, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.” Swift signed her post as 'childless cat lady,' taking a jab at Trump's VP candidate, J.D. Vance, as reported by Billboard.

Subsequently, Harris and her VP pick, Walz’s campaign office, released a detailed statement, playfully mocking Trump with numerous nods to Swift’s songs. The statement read, “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad. Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people.” As reported by Entertainment Weekly, it continued, “His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is 'too emotional' to be president."

The statement further read, "Call it What You Want, but it’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." A Harris-Walz spokesperson, Sarafina Chitika, said, “Donald Trump’s week of whining and spouting conspiracy theories has voters on both sides of the aisle ready to Forget That He Existed. The American people want to be Out of the Woods of the chaos and division of the Trump era, leave behind the Blank Space of Trump’s broken promises, and Begin Again by electing Vice President Harris to ensure America’s future of opportunity is Long-Lived.”