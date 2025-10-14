Tim Curry Spills the Tea on Working with Donald Trump in Home Alone 2—And It Wasn’t Pretty!

Many people have a special place in their hearts for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when it comes to timeless Christmas movies. However, Donald Trump‘s short but notable appearance in the Plaza Hotel lobby is the one infamous cameo that has kept the film in the public mind for more than thirty years. Even though the movie made a massive $359 million in 1992 and is still a holiday favorite, not everyone was happy about Trump’s role behind the scenes.

Now 79, Tim Curry has been living in a wheelchair since suffering a stroke in 2012. But he still can say things with his razor-sharp tongue, and has finally opened up about his experience working with the future president. Tim Curry, who played the shady concierge Mr. Hector, told The Guardian that Trump’s influence made his time at the Plaza somewhat…unpleasant!

Tim Curry spoke of the director, saying,

“The guy was very anxious to find Chris Columbus. He said: ‘I’ve got to get Marla to meet Chris Columbus because she’s a brilliant actress.’ And I thought: Yeah, I’m sure.'”

So, Curry was not particularly happy with Trump’s on-set goals, which went beyond his brief cameo to include promoting Marla Maples, his girlfriend at the time. Curry also had to put up with Ivana Trump’s extreme hospitality. Tim Curry admits that he hated the décor in the room he got in the Plaza during the shoot. He faked a smile when Ivana stopped by to see how he was doing:

“She knocked (…) and said, ‘Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?’ (…) I loathed it, actually.”

That is the quintessential Tim Curry: courteous on the outside, ruthless on the inside!

‘Home Alone 2’ director Chris Columbus says he wants Donald Trump’s cameo removed: “I just wish it was gone. I can’t cut it. If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country.” pic.twitter.com/96X8PgmYEf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2025

Trump “bullied his way into the movie,” asserts director Chris Columbus, who has repeatedly said that the crew could not shoot at the Plaza unless Donald Trump himself were on camera. Star Macaulay Culkin even signed a fan petition to remove Donald Trump from the movie digitally, while Columbus called the guest appearance “this curse.”

But Donald Trump has regularly rejected these charges, declaring on Truth Social that the film’s production team “begged” him to make a cameo and that it actually contributed to the movie’s success. Other actors recall the production with greater wit. Returning as one of the burglars, Joe Pesci said that filming was complete with “spontaneity and creativity.” But even he had to go through some painful stunts, such as getting wounds on the top of his head from a burning hat!

Tim Curry’s memories are colored with admiration for those who work around him, despite his harsh feedback. Curry is still well-liked because of his villainous performances, which range from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to many other voice parts. His stories of living with Hollywood’s larger-than-life characters give a behind-the-scenes look at one of the funniest intersections of film and future politics, even though he now mainly focuses on voice acting, most recently in the 2024 horror Stream.

This is why, though Home Alone 2 keeps drawing in viewers during the holidays, Tim Curry proves that Hollywood has its fair share of awkward moments. And occasionally (whether you like it or not) a cameo by someone who REALLY commands a room!