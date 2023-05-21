TikTok Star Greg Morgan Denies Dating Rumors with '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Amid Backlash

The world of social media and reality TV has been buzzing with speculation surrounding the love life of Tammy Slaton, star of the hit show "1000-lb Sisters." Recently, reports emerged linking her with a TikTok sensation Greg Morgan, also known as PrinceXtheYGN. However, the alleged new boyfriend has now come forward to address the dating claims and respond to the growing backlash.

Amidst the swirling rumors, Greg Morgan took to TikTok to refute the claims and defend himself against trolls, as per Express. In a short video, lying in bed and appearing weary, he responded to a comment suggesting he was only interested in Slaton for financial gain. Morgan fired back, expressing his frustration with such assumptions and urged the commenter to find something better to do. He further clarified the situation in a comment on the video, asserting that he and Tammy Slaton are simply friends.

Image Source: TikTok | @sheloveosobaby

The speculation about their relationship began after a report from The U.S. Sun, alleging that the pair had met through a dating app. The report also claimed that Morgan had traveled six hours from Indianapolis to visit Slaton in Kentucky and had already been introduced to her family. These details fueled the flames of curiosity and further intensified the rumors. However, Morgan's recent statement appears to dismiss the notion that they are romantically involved.

Adding more intrigue to the situation, when asked by In Touch if he would be appearing on the next season of "1000lb Sisters," Greg Morgan responded cryptically, saying, "Tune in the next season, you might get what you're waiting for." This enigmatic reply only heightened curiosity among fans of the show, who eagerly await the truth about their relationship to unfold.

The rumors of Tammy Slaton's new romance came less than a month after her former husband, Caleb Willingham, allegedly posted on Facebook that they had split. Although they were yet to officially divorce, he revealed that their marriage was only on paper at that point. Willingham attributed their separation to his failure to stick to his diet, leading to a weight gain of 30lbs since leaving a rehab facility where they initially met. The news of the split and subsequent rumors about Slaton's new relationship have undoubtedly stirred emotions among fans of the show.

Tammy Slaton, along with her sister Amy, has captivated audiences with their weight loss journey on "1000lb Sisters." Since her first appearance on the show in January 2020, Tammy has made significant progress in her battle with obesity. Through weight loss surgery, adopting a new diet and exercise regimen, and attending therapy sessions, she has successfully shed over 300lbs. Her determination and resilience have become an inspiration to many, as she strives to improve her overall health and well-being.