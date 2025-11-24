Tick Tock, Drama O’Clock — Donald Trump Doubles Down On His Execution Rhetoric For Democrats

President Donald Trump’s call for harsh punishment for Democratic lawmakers on his social media account was met with severe backlash. For context, he shared a post calling for the arrest and possible execution of these leaders after they suggested the military not to follow “unlawful orders.” Trump has now used AI-generated posts to further solidify his stance on punishing these lawmakers.

From Democratic lawmakers, including Mark Kelly and Maggie Goodlander, being depicted in prison to Trump being portrayed as a superhero, the AI-generated images and edits called for the harshest punishment of the lawmakers.

Donald Trump reposted these AI images from an X account called Spiritual Streetfighter 17 to his Truth Social account. The user proudly flashed the same on her account, stating, “President Trump just posted 4 of my memes.”

One of the images had a silhouette of a mysterious man wearing a cap and holding a mask. It was captioned, stating, “Nothing can stop what is coming.” Another AI image showed the POTUS amid a thunderstorm, with the caption, “Time to obliterate the deep state.”

President Trump just posted 4 of my memes!!!! 🔥 – Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming! – https://t.co/yo27nFVo9I – Time To Obliterate The Deep State! Do It Q! – https://t.co/yQQtJaZayI – Tick Tock! (With Q+ on his collar) – https://t.co/VopR9fI6wd – Remember Your Oath! -… pic.twitter.com/4kWm50PSjE — SpiritualStreetfighter 17 (@SpiritualSF_17) November 24, 2025

The third image was again of the president with a stern expression with the words “Tick Tock” written beside him. Lastly, we saw Trump wearing a superhero cape, captioned “Remember your oath.”

Last week Democrats Representatives released a video urging the military to turn down illegal orders. As expected, the video garnered an extreme reaction from President Trump. In the video, lawmakers also stated that the threats to the Constitution were “right here at home.”

The lawmakers further said, “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship.” Donald Trump reacted strongly to the same by sharing a post that called for the possible execution of the lawmakers.

Trump had made post on the video and captioned it saying, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.” However, this act of his got some severe backlash, including from his own party members.

Reportedly, some Republican leaders called out Trump, asking him to tone down his posts on the ongoing issue. Not only this, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was also asked to clarify the same in one of the press briefings.

She was asked a direct question on whether the president wishes to execute the Democratic lawmakers. Deflecting the question, she said, “Let’s be clear about what the President is responding to, because many in this room want to talk about the President’s response, but not what brought the President to respond in this way.”

Trump also shared an AI-generated video wherein a masked figure could be seen saying in a deep voice how the video of the Democratic lawmakers was a “direct attack on the chain of command.”

Sedition? Treason? Or 18 U.S.C. § 2387? Lawmakers didn’t debate a President — they told the U.S. military to question his orders.

That isn’t “politics.” That’s a direct attack on the chain of command.

18 U.S.C. § 2387 exists for one reason: to stop this exact scenario. pic.twitter.com/sqmdCP5qUY — DeepFakeQuotes (@DeepFakeQuote) November 22, 2025

The masked figure added, “Break the military, and you break the nation. Yes, it’s that serious. The individuals responsible should face consequences, censure, expulsion, and prosecution, not because of who they attacked, but because of what they endangered.”