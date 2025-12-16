Tiara Wars! Queen Camilla Reportedly Enraged Over Kate’s Show-Stopping Jewelry

Princess of Wales, Catherine, has been at the top of her fashion game ever since she set foot inside Buckingham Palace. With every move of hers getting captured by the world, she never fails to give a peek at her impeccable taste. Moreover, the fact that she often styles herself in heirlooms with significant meanings simply proves that Kate is ever so ready to take up the role of the queen consort, once her husband, Prince William, succeeds his father to the throne.

​Turning to Kate’s fashion choices, all eyes were upon her when she flaunted the 2600 diamonds and ruby-studded Oriental Circlet Tiara on her head while hosting the State Banquet for the Prime Minister of Germany.

By way of background, this historic tiara was specifically designed for Queen Victoria in 1853 and was commissioned by Prince Albert. As a result, the majestic tiara stands as a powerful reminder of royal heritage and legacy, passed down from generation to generation.

​While Kate wearing it was no ordinary deal among onlookers, it seems her move has, in fact, upset someone close. According to reports, Queen Camilla was displeased, who, was hopping mad with Kate wearing it. In fact, the the Queen has allegedly deemed the matter an incident of unacceptable behavior by the Princess of Wales.

​An insider source from the royal family told Closer Online that the Queen is of the opinion that Kate’s behavior was unacceptable, something done perpetually in order to hog all the limelight at the State Banquet. The source mentioned, “By all accounts, she was hopping mad that she wore the giant tiara at the banquet last week, she said it was another blatant attempt by Kate to hog the limelight.”

​Not just Kate, but Camilla is said to be cross with Prince William in equal measure, since she believes that the two have lately started to behave as the owners of Buckingham Palace. This perception that the Queen is not ready to accept. The source added, “The fact Kate and William are throwing their weight around and essentially swaggering around like they own Buckingham Palace is totally unacceptable, and she’s not willing to let it go.”

A Royal Entrance! Prince William and Princess Catherine attended a state banquet at Windsor Castle to host German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier & his wife, Elke Büdenbender. Kate added sparkle with Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, designed by Prince Albert in 1853. pic.twitter.com/N4eWBpeA02 — Bill Lucey (@wplucey) December 5, 2025

One may remember that the State Banquet hosted in honor of the visiting Prime Minister of Germany actually saw Prince William and Princess Catherine take up roles which they hadn’t previously held. In fact, they merely attempted to reduce the burden on King Charles, which has all the more made Queen Camilla turn protective towards her own position and responsibilities. The source claimed that the Queen is on the outs with Kate since she has been assuming too much authority over everything that has happened ever since.

​The source said, “There’s no doubt she’s panicked about where she’ll stand in the new scheme of things, but instead of falling into line and respecting Kate, she’s chosen to be petty and territorial.” However, it must be noted that none of these are confirmed at the moment and can very well be speculations surrounding the royals.

​Whether we agree or not, there has been a lot of chatter around the future of royal family dynamics once the throne passes to Prince William. In fact, it has left a lot more scope for questions once William indeed ascends the throne with Kate by her side, reflecting on how different they are, potential to turn the monarchy around.