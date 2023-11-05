Throwback to When Matthew Perry Revealed Why He Couldn’t Make Himself Watch Any Episode of ‘Friends’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of Substance Abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The late actor Matthew Perry was a gifted actor who was propelled to fame after his appearance on the beloved sitcom, Friends. The name ‘Chandler Bing’ became not just a mere character but an emotion to fans who still fondly rewatch the show. Prior to his death, he had released a book on the 1st of November, 2022, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that discussed his time on the hit sitcom, his love life, and his struggle with drug addiction. During an interview with CBS Radio Tom Power on the 22nd of November of the same year, Perry talked about why he could no longer fathom watching episodes from the show, per Page Six.

Perry had often been vocal about his long battle with tackling his vice in the past and from his time on the show, as reported by Page Six. He emphasizes how he’d have to ‘re-live’ his trauma if he’d have to watch himself on the aforementioned show. “I can’t watch the show because I was brutally thin and being beaten down so badly by the disease,” confessed Perry upon recollection at the time. Furthermore, he claimed that he could [with skillful perception] identify exactly which substance he had consumed based on his appearance in the series.

He said that although a viewer may not have uncovered his state, he “certainly” could identify the substance he was under by merely observing his demeanor on-screen. “That’s why I don’t want to watch it. Because that’s what I see - That’s what I notice when I watch it,” disclosed Perry. However, it appears that the actor had later bravely learned how to watch it without it allegedly affecting his mental health.

The reason is his observation of how the show has impacted its audience. “I think I’m going to start to watch it because it really has been - first of all, it was an incredible ride,” said Perry as he reminisced his time on Friends. He continued to note with genuine gratitude for his fans as he said, “It’s been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations.” The Three to Tango actor emphasized how the show has “become this important, significant thing” in his life. Hence, at the time he said that he wouldn’t mind “watching it again” for the sake of his beloved fans.

The actor ended his thoughts with one final note and mention to his fellow co-stars including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer followed by the rest of the crew who made this a memorable experience for him. He added that the show has “become this important, significant thing,” due to which he would be interested to “watch that again.”

“It was really funny and all the people were nice, and I’ve been too worried about this, and I want to watch Friends too,” said the actor while the audience who was eagerly listening to him, clapped in encouragement. The actor’s death has certainly left a void in the hearts of many fans, but he will forever be cherished and missed.

