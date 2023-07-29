When Hailey Bieber Made Fun of Husband Justin Bieber's Old Picture With Rihanna

Justin Bieber and his lovely wife Hailey Bieber are renowned for having one of the cutest relationship dynamics in Hollywood. The happily married couple are often in public together flaunting their romance. Even on social media, the couple never forget to appreciate each other in heartfelt posts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Omar Rawlings

Also Read: ASAP Rocky Disses Travis Scott in a New Song Over His Alleged Romance With Rihanna

Another thing that makes the couple famous is the hilarious banter they indulge in. One of the most iconic moments was when Hailey trolled her Baby singer husband, Justin Bieber, for a picture with Rihanna years ago on her Instagram stories. The two were spotted sitting beside each other enjoying their company amid a good game of basketball.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Earlier this year, Bieber's wife posted a major throwback picture from the time her beloved hubby was a teenager and was sitting alongside Rihanna. The Peaches singer appeared to be fondly gazing at Rihanna, who appeared to be looking elsewhere while talking to Bieber. The two were reportedly at an NBA game in the year 2011 at the Staples Center in the dazzling city of Los Angeles. The story was a subtle dig at her hubby who once claimed to have a major crush on the Love The Way You Lie singer in the year 2009.

Image Source: Instagram | @haileybieber

Also Read: When Rihanna Wore 267 Carats of BVLGARI Diamonds to the Met Gala Totally Mesmerizing Fans

The supermodel had posted the picture of the two on her Instagram stories. She captions the said story as, 'Today's energy of course" and adds a football emoticon to the caption. In the story, Bieber appeared to be donning a classic black leather jacket with a matching t-shirt and jeans. His black high-tops were an essence of swagger and highlighted the ensemble even more. Rihanna sported a white crochet top with a bird [possibly a dove] and paired it with tan pants and a pair of nude pumps.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: RZA Has a Sweet Reaction to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Naming Their Baby Boy After Him: "All the Blessings"

The two fellow singers have never once had a feud with each other. However, In the past, there were rumors surrounding the two being a 'thing'. Reports from Lifestyle Mag mentioned that the two had also hooked up once while Justin was in a relationship with Selena Gomez. However, sources close to Rihanna later confirmed that they were always just friends with each other and nothing more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Hailey and her husband Justin are often at it with each other on social media, but they're ever so in love. Justin recently took to Instagram to promote the launch of his wife's brand, 'Rhode,' in the UK. He shared a carousel post of the two of them. In the first picture, the couple is captured in a rapturous kiss with each other with Hailey donning a subtle smile on her face. Justin appeared to be wearing a white casual t-shirt with a round neck.

Image Source: Instagram | @justinbieber

In the next picture, a snap of the two in their complete attire was featured. Along with the t-shirt, the Grammy-winning singer sported a comfy leather jacket and a baseball cap. Whereas his supermodel wife looked stunning in her strapless gown. Hailey seemed to be wearing a glimmering ensemble and kept her jewelry to a minimum with a simple pair of earrings. The final picture captured Hailey's brand name illuminated on a rustic wooden background.

References:

https://graziamagazine.com/articles/hailey-bieber-trolls-justin-bieber-with-a-throwback-photo-of-him-and-rihanna/

https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/throwback-when-hailey-mocked-justin-bieber-with-a-photo-of-him-and-rihanna-1213204

https://hollywoodlife.com/2013/02/06/justin-bieber-rihanna-hooked-up-friends/

https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/exclusive-justin-bieber-s-affair-with-rihanna-revealed-31729/

More from Inquisitr

Rihanna Receives 'Crazy' 5 Emmy Nominations for Epic ‘Super Bowl Halftime’ Performance: “I'm So Grateful”

Rihanna Customizes a $700K Black Crocodile Leather Watch Choker Encrusted With 368 Diamonds