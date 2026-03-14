Throwback Photos of Dolly Parton Before Her Lip Fillers Show How Her Look Has Changed Over the Decades

Country music icon Dolly Parton is globally popular for her glamorous style. Her big blonde hair, shiny outfits, and bold makeup truly define her personality. But recently resurfaced throwback photos of the singer from the early years of her career have sparked discussion online about how her look has evolved over the past years.

According to The List, Dolly Parton’s career has spanned over more than 60 years, and she remains one of the most influential artists in country music history. The Grammy-winning performer wrote and recorded some of the most beloved songs, including Jolene, I Will Always Love You, and 9 to 5.

In recent years, she has continued to produce music through collaborations with younger stars such as Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter.

It’s no surprise that the singer is widely followed for her song-writing techniques and philanthropy. This includes her working career and well-known literacy program through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. However, she has also been unusually open about cosmetic procedures throughout her career.

In her autobiography Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, she candidly explains that she has never tried to hide her use of plastic surgery.

“Having had plastic surgery is something I am not embarrassed about,” she wrote. “I have done it, and I will do it again when something in my mirror doesn’t look to me like it belongs on Dolly Parton.”

Old photos from the 1960s and 1970s show the singer before many of the cosmetic enhancements that later became part of her signature image. In a 1965 portrait taken in Nashville shortly after she moved to pursue a music career, Dolly Parton looks softer with a simple makeup look and a beehive hairstyle popular at the time. It’s hard to recognise her natural smile and thinner lips, which stand in contrast to the fuller pout she is known for today.

Dolly Parton has written more than 3,000 songs over the course of her career. Early in her career she formed a partnership with Porter Wagoner after joining his television show in 1967, which helped introduce her to a national audience and launch her rise in country music. pic.twitter.com/2s54de6sX2 — imjustculture (@imjustculture) March 5, 2026

Her national breakthrough came when she joined the popular television program The Porter Wagoner Show in the late 1960s. As her fame grew during the 1970s, Dolly Parton adopted the glamorous style that defined her image, platinum hair, dramatic eyeliner, and glittering stage outfits.

By the 1980s, Dolly Parton became a successful name in mainstream pop culture, starring in the hit film 9 to 5 and releasing the chart-topping title track of the same name. Her style in the era is defined by bold red lipstick, but her smile still appeared more natural than in later years.

Her hair, the makeup, the clothes- What a classic/iconic 60s-early 70s beauty singing a song that stood the test of time. Brings me back to a simpler time in my life that I miss so much… pic.twitter.com/pwH75AjdWD — 🎼🌺Music Love♥️ (@ThoNg676733) March 3, 2026

In interviews, the singer has often emphasized that her glamorous appearance is simply part of her public persona. Speaking to The Guardian in 2011, she famously said, “I may look fake, but I’m real where it counts.”

Although beauty trends are changing every day, Dolly Parton has continued to embrace her larger-than-life image. For the singer, confidence and self-expression have always mattered more than fitting traditional standards of beauty.

Today, at 80, the beloved performer remains active in music, film, and charity work, proving that her influence goes far beyond appearance and beauty standards.