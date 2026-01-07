For long-time Donald Trump supporters, his latest move, “Operation Absolute Resolve,” was nothing less than a heroic decision that sent a wave of shock and uncertainty beyond Latin America and sparked global debate.

The months of planning resulted in a victory for America as President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were captured from their Caracas home and flown to New York, where they appeared in court.

This operation has fueled debate about Trump’s intentions and the future of Venezuela. He stated that the United States would “run” Venezuela, emphasizing control of the country’s oil resources.

Venezuela possesses 303 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, which happens to be more than major Middle Eastern players like Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The military operation took place at night following a power outage across the capital. Roughly 150 aircraft initiated drone strikes, destroying shipping containers and warehouses. Donald Trump confirmed the mission via a Truth Social post.

Some of Donald Trump’s supporters are already imagining the moment as a future Hollywood movie plot. America has accused Maduro of allegedly running a corrupt government that could not manage the country despite being in power for years.

Maduro’s authoritarian rule was also rejected by many Venezuelans who fled the country and celebrated as soon as he was captured through Operation Absolute Resolve. As Yahoo! reported, Aaron Tobin, a Trump voter from the Detroit area, said, “I am thrilled,” predicting that the raid would one day be turned into movies.

Many Trump voters who spoke with the Associated Press expressed approval of the operation, even after expressing dissatisfaction in recent months over his immigration policies and impulsive decisions.

This alleged victory for Trump came at a time when his “Make America Great Again” coalition was facing internal challenges, including economic pressures and controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files. These simultaneous events contribute to the urgency and complexity of evaluating the true motives and consequences of the operation in Venezuela.

Recently, the DOJ released 12,000 documents—totaling 125,000 pages—in three batches under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The content fueled numerous conspiracy theories online, particularly given images and screenshots involving public figures.

However, Trump’s surprise military operation at the South American capital, which was reportedly conducted without congressional approval, has forced supporters to come to terms with the promises and believe in the bigger picture.

Despite Trump’s claim that his voters are “thrilled” and that the action embodies what they voted for, worldwide reactions remain uncertain. Many are questioning both the legality of the operation and what it means for Venezuela’s future, revealing the contested nature of Trump’s actions.

“I support him so far,” said Paul Bonner, 67, from Bensalem, Pennsylvania. “Until he messes up, I support him.” Meanwhile, in Mississippi, 24-year-old Chase Lewis raised his concerns.

“Depending on how you look at it, this could be considered an act of war,” Lewis, an electrician apprentice, said. He would rather see the administration focus on lowering everyday costs now, since grocery prices remain high.

Similarly, Mary Lussier, a flight attendant from nearby Larkspur, said she was impressed by the mission’s execution and would support similar operations in the future.

However, anti-Trump supporters protested on the streets and called out the government. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, 22-year-old Jessica Plichta, a preschool teacher, was arrested on live television moments after speaking out against Trump, reigniting a long-standing debate over the essence of democracy marked by free speech.

For now, Trump’s supporters appear impressed by the raid’s execution. But many made clear that their support has limits. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Supreme Court quickly appointed Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, to lead the troubled nation as the acting president.

Disclaimer: The article includes information drawn from secondary sources. Inquisitr does not assume responsibility for these claims.