Politics

‘This Was Unauthorized’ — Trump Orders Rollback Of Full SNAP Benefits Days After Relief From Supreme Court

Published on: November 10, 2025 at 9:22 AM ET

Donald Trump government orders for full SNAP payments to be revoked immediately by the states

Srijony Das
Written By Srijony Das
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Undo full SNAP benefits for the states? Trump government makes startling new observation
Undo full SNAP benefits for the states? Trump government makes startling new observation (Image Credits: Flickr)

SNAP benefit distribution in the United States has been alarming for quite some time. With the government shutdown halting food stamps for around 40 million Americans, Donald Trump’s administration faced massive backlash from federal courts, which ordered it to restart the program using emergency funds.

A recent USDA memo ordered states to deliver only 65 percent of SNAP benefits while the federal government remains shut down. The memo also instructed states to reclaim funds from recipients who had already received full payments for November 2025. The Trump administration called these full payments “unauthorized” and warned that federal administrative funds could be withdrawn.

An excerpt from the memo read, “To the extent States sent full SNAP payment files for November 2025, this was unauthorized. Accordingly, States must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025.”

For the unversed, the Trump administration recently gained significant relief after it appealed to the Supreme Court against directives issued by lower courts ordering the restart of SNAP funds.

Recently, the Trump administration won a temporary reprieve when it appealed to the Supreme Court to block lower-court orders requiring the restart of SNAP funds. The Supreme Court then prohibited state governments from making full food stamp payments, lifting the earlier deadline set by federal judges. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson agreed on Friday to extend the deadline for ordering officials to use contingency funds to release SNAP payments.

Nearly 42 million low-income Americans rely heavily on these benefits for grocery assistance. This marks the first time in U.S. history that the SNAP program has experienced a complete shutdown as of November 1, following a record-breaking government closure.

Following this new memo, most states have rushed to comply, redirecting already-issued funds to food banks — creating widespread confusion and frustration. The situation has been especially chaotic in states like New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, which had already announced plans to issue full payments.

As a result, a Massachusetts judge recently filed a lawsuit in response to the chaos surrounding SNAP. Reflecting on the disturbing circumstances, the judge underlined,

“[Officials have] not sent … any centralized or coherent guidance regarding how to navigate these unprecedented circumstances and what steps USDA will take to resolve the chaos created by its actions.”

Given the latest directive observed by the government in power, it is obvious that 42 million Americans will once again be affected by the benefits being reduced. Previously, a Rhode Island–based judge had called for full payments to be made as soon as possible, citing the hunger of thousands of people. The judge said, “The evidence shows that people will go hungry, food pantries will be overburdened, and needless suffering will occur. Last weekend, SNAP benefits lapsed for the first time in our nation’s history. This is a problem that could have and should have been avoided.”

Earlier, the administration had agreed to pay only half the benefits as partial payments, given the ongoing government shutdown. But now that many recipients have already received full payments for their food assistance, it will be difficult for authorities to have those funds returned.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *