This Viral TikTok Trend May Be Misleading People With Faulty Home-Heating Hacks

A money-saving TikTok trend going viral on social media might actually be a quick pass for more damage than one could expect. In a time when energy bills are touching the skies, a hack for cheaper heating might seem like a dream come true.

In order to achieve the same, netizens are putting kitchen foil behind radiators to trap the heat within. Not only that, they are even installing shelves above their radiators to do the same.

However, property experts have warned against the hack and exposed how damaging this decision can be in the long run.

What’s everyone worrying about? Stick a bit of silver foil behind the radiator and move the sofa and you’ll be ok. #GMB pic.twitter.com/LvmV7DWETI — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 5, 2022

As reported by The US Sun, Alex Hughes, a property management expert from Letted, strictly cautioned against following the trend.

He stated, “Radiators are meant to heat a room by letting warm air move around. When you cover them, block them, or place objects behind them, the heat gets trapped.”

He said by blocking the radiator from warming the wall, the surface temperature can reach the “dew point.” Now, the reason why this is bad is because when warm air hits a cold wall, it creates condensation.

Thus, if one does not install the foil correctly, moisture can get trapped behind it, and with water building up, it can give way to a bad case of molding.

Hughes mentioned the heat blockage “can cause moisture to build up in places you can’t see.” As the damage stays hidden, most fail to notice any issue for a long time.

He further warned, “By the time the mould becomes visible, it’s already too late. Repairs can be expensive and run into thousands… this is also enough to make you lose your deposit.”

Repair cost for a surface mold can range from anywhere between $500 to $1,500. However, that is not all. The US Sun reports that structural damage to walls or flooring can quickly escalate from $3,000 to $10,000.

Stay warm this winter at low cost:

-Close doors and vents of rooms you’re not using

– Use weather stripping or caulk to keep cold air out

– Open window coverings on sunny days for extra warmth More: https://t.co/DJiuv8nPUM pic.twitter.com/rHLyHdYMO3 — Readygov (@Readygov) February 10, 2026

Plus, if a homeowner is unlucky enough to get the black mold, then the repair cost will be significantly higher. As per the outlet, in case of severe instances, toxic black mould, known as Stachybotrys, can even require remediation costing up to $30,000.

TikTok is hardly a place for anyone to get a legitimate solution to anything. It is a platform where anyone can post anything, so one should know that not every viral hack on social media is backed by experts.

Currently, the American housing prices are at an all-time high, so risking structural damage over a quick fix is simply not worth it. When buying a house itself has become a huge deal, the last thing homeowners would want is a preventable $10,000 or even $30,000 bill.